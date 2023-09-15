2 hours ago - Things to Do
Survey: Where would you live, if not the DMV?
The DMV is the #1 place to live, duh. But — God forbid! — imagine you could no longer live in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia. Where would you go?
- We're curious where would you move, assuming your economic situation would be similar.
- Let's also assume your income here would be adjusted for the cost of living in the place you'd move to.
Our Axios friends in Minnesota recently surveyed Twin Cities residents to name their second-place state, and Colorado came in first with 13% of 560 responses.
📍 Take our survey here:
