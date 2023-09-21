Share on email (opens in new window)

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian. Photo: Courtesy of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

This weekend in D.C., check out Panda Palooza at the National Zoo, the DAR Museum's paint brunch, a floating concert on the river and more.

Say farewell to Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji, the National Zoo's giant pandas, at Panda Palooza — a nine-day celebration.

What's happening: Enjoy panda-themed activities including arts and crafts, yoga classes, scavenger hunts and screenings of "Kung Fu Panda" and "The Miracle Panda."

Why it matters: The giant pandas will be flown to China, closing out a decades-long international animal care and conservation effort by the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

This will be the first time in 23 years that there will not be giant pandas in D.C.

What they're saying: "Although this farewell is bittersweet, we must celebrate these bears and their impact on fans and on our understanding, care and conservation of their species," says Brandie Smith, director of NZCBI.

When: Saturday through Oct. 1

Where: National Zoo

Cost: Free. Reserve an entry pass.

Entry passes are released on a rolling schedule. Passes will be available on Friday and Saturday.

What's next: Zoo spokesperson Annalisa Meyer tells Axios' Anna Spiegel they're working with partners in China to develop a new giant panda program.

"After 51 years of success, we remain committed to the conservation of this species, which includes gaining a better understanding of the giant panda habitat. … Now it is a question of what the science and conservation needs are for the future."

Enjoy a salsa and bomba workshop by the Washington Ballet, book signings for the Lil' Libros series "The Life of" and museum tours from 11:30am–3pm Saturday at the National Portrait Gallery's Hispanic Heritage Month fiesta. Free.

Enjoy an afternoon by the rink as the Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres in a preseason matchup at 2pm Sunday at Capital One Area. Tickets start at $29.

The Five Albums, One Night tour is making its first stop at Capital One Area 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $58.

If you can't make this show, the Jonas Brothers will be back on Dec. 3.

Sip mimosas and eat pancakes while creating a portrait inspired by the DAR Museum's newest exhibit, "Pleasing Truths: Peer and Portraits in the American Home." The brunch is 10am–noon Saturday at the DAR Museum. Tickets are $25.

Listen to pop music from D.C.-area theater artists on a floating stage at The Wharf's Transit Pier 2pm Sunday. Free.

Celebrate the diversity and culture of the Petworth neighborhood with live music, kids arts and crafts, a dog show, local vendors, food and more 11am–5pm Saturday. Free.