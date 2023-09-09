D.C. bathroom upgrades look spa-like

D.C. homeowners are among those thinking about wellness when they renovate their bathrooms.

Why it matters: As more people make home design choices in the name of wellness, bathrooms are getting more spa-like, which could have mental health benefits.

Data: Houzz; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Zoom in: When D.C. residents upgrade their bathrooms, they consider adjusting everything from plumbing fixtures and lighting to toilets and shower stalls.

What they're saying: Now, "everyone seems drawn to a shower that is light and open. … Gone is the expectation of any privacy between the shower and the rest of the [bathroom]," Dale Overmyer, owner of Overmyer Architects in D.C., tells Axios.

Zoom out: When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to a 2022 Houzz trend report

And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.

By the numbers: During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as:

Rainfall showerheads (52%)

Dual showers (19%)

Body sprayers (16%)

Thermostatic mixers (13%)

Mood lighting (8%)

A traditional bathroom by Overmyer Architects. Photo courtesy of: Gordon Beall Photography

This Georgetown bathroom has taken tranquility to the next level with generous space, a simple color palette and several shower sprayers.

The project cost an estimated $75K, according to Overmyer.

"Keeping things neutral and visually peaceful and calm [helps make for a] spa-like experience in your own home," Overmyer says.

Intentional details like handmade tile can keep "your eye entertained" and speak to "a narrative of something older and creative."

Go deeper: New home trend: Spa-like showers