Mapped: Road closures for the March on Washington

Data: National Park Service; Map: Axios Visuals

The March on Washington's 60th anniversary is projected to bring tens of thousands to the National Mall this Saturday — so yes, expect road closures.

Good to know: A few roadways by the Lincoln Memorial will be closed from 6am to 4pm, including a stretch of Ohio Drive SW. They're marked above in red.

Other roadways, marked in yellow, may be temporarily closed during the same time period. The National Park Service says the closures depend on the size of crowds and march movement.

Here's a list of NPS road closures.