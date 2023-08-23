Exclusive: Palestinian-inspired breakfast pop-up coming to Shaw

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Two of D.C.'s hottest pop-ups are joining forces for breakfast in September.

What's happening: Shababi chef Marcelle Afram is teaming up with Jill Nguyen's Capitol Jill Baking for a Palestinian-inspired breakfast sandwich and pastry pop-up out of Shaw's Right Proper Brewing.

Why it matters: Afram's Palestinian American meals and Nguyen's baked goods both have their own sellout followings — so you'll want to set an alarm.

Flashback: Both chefs launched pandemic ghost kitchens with staying power. Afram's Shababi has morphed into a traveling catering/pop-up business while the RAMMY winner finds brick-and-mortar space.

Meanwhile, Nguyen runs a cottage bakery out of her Capitol Hill apartment that fills around 150 sold-out orders per week for breads and sweets, many with influence from her native Vietnam.

Jill Nguyen (left) and Marcelle Afram. Photo courtesy of Farrah Skeiky

On the menu: Savory and sweet breakfast items for takeout and delivery. Afram taps their Arab roots for pita breakfast sandwiches stuffed with herbed omelets or comforting stewed fava bean fuul with roasted chilies, tomatoes, and tahini. Ultimately, they hope to open a Palestinian American diner in the D.C. area.

Nguyen is fashioning sweets like oat-and-cardamom bars with toasted fennel-apricot jam and sourdough-sesame "not-a-bagels."

Add-ons look tempting — think homemade lamb bacon and "French onion" labneh.

In your glass: Wake up with cold cardamom coffee or minty anise tea.

Details: The pop-up runs Thursdays and Fridays, September 7-29 (8:30am-10:30am). Pre-orders are encouraged, though walk-up orders and special requests (vegan, vegetarian) are available.

Peep the menu!