The grill is always going. Photo: Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Ben's Chili Bowl is celebrating its 65th anniversary at the original U Street location with free meals and a neighborhood block party on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Ali family has welcomed all stripes since 1958 — locals, presidents, activists, tourists — and they show no signs of stopping.

Flashback: Ben and Virginia Ali spent their $5,000 life savings to open the restaurant, located along what was then Black Broadway. The gathering spot survived the '68 riots, Metro construction, and neighborhood upheaval.

Its celebrity wall runs deep: Dr. King, Ella Fitzgerald, and Serena Williams, among other notables. It was President-elect Obama's first stop for lunch.

What's happening: Matriarch Virginia and family are hosting a celebration Tuesday at 1:30pm with go-go bands, giveaways, and activities for kids.