D.C. oyster bars: New and coming soon
Oyster bars are popping up all over the city, with more on the way.
Why it matters: Oysters feel like little luxuries — even $2 happy hour half-shells — and their filtering superpower helps clean waterways, so the more oysters, the better!
What's new: The Oyster Garage, a fun lil' 17-seat hangout in Shaw from Oyster Oyster with natural wines, vegan grandma-style pizza slices, and fresh-shucked Chesapeake bivalves. There's even oyster beer (flavor: salty, not seafood-y).
🍹 Fresh oyster HH: Hank's Oyster Bar in Dupont Circle unveiled this summer a "secret garden bar" behind the restaurant with happy hour deals including $2 raw oysters and $7 crispy oyster sliders (4pm-7pm).
What's next: Parachute Pizza, yet another pizza-bivalve bar opening inside Union Market this fall. On tap: Sicilian squares, raw oysters (plain or dressed up with toppings), and another fun wine list from owner/somm Sebastian Zutant.
- Cordelia Fishbar, a new spot from Clyde's Restaurant Group, will also open in the Union Market District next summer with charcoal-cooked seafood and raw fare.
Mark your calendar: Old Ebbitt's annual Oyster Riot, D.C.'s biggest bivalve bash, returns Nov. 17-18. Tickets go on sale Sept. 5 at 10am (better get shuckin', they sell out fast).
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..