Smash hit Oyster Oyster opens Shaw bar
One of D.C. hottest restaurants du jour, Oyster Oyster, is opening a casual Oyster Garage in Shaw on Thursday.
Why it matters: The waitlist for chef Rob Rubba's Michelin-starred tasting room now stretches months thanks to a flood of national awards, but the adjoining bar is open for walk-ins at a gentler price.
What's happening: The garage takes Rubba's plant-centric, hyper-seasonal, oyster-loving approach and packs it in a fun lil' 17-seat bar. Expect Sicilian-style pizzas, local oysters — the vegan exception at both restaurants since they're good for the Chesapeake Bay — natural wines and native beers/ciders.
- Also: Vintage pinball machines.
Flashback: You may feel déjà vu. A version of the garage (which is actually an old garage) functioned as a temporary hangout spot as the team navigated opening in the pandemic.
How it works: Oyster's ethos is deeply rooted in local and sustainable ingredients and practices — so no lemon wedges with Chesapeake bivalves (imported citrus is a no-go), but yes to tangy house-made cocktail vinegar infused with tomato and horseradish.
- "It's wonderful being connected to the restaurant, because we can use byproducts and upcycle things," says Rubba. "What we're building can work every day."
On the menu: Crunchy vegan "grandma slices" ($8) that nod to Rubba's Jersey upbringing, loaded with seasonal treats like peak summer tomatoes.
In your glass: Some cool wines like a Slovakian pet-nat or an Oregon orange, plus beers from Chincoteague's Black Narrows Brewing — including a briny saison brewed with bivalves.
Insider tip: Go early — the place is tiny — and it never hurts to ask about last-minute Oyster Oyster cancellations if you're feeling lucky and a little fancy.
- Also good to know: fall reservations for the tasting room go live Thursday at 10am.
