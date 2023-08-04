Why more D.C. pizzerias have service fees

When you think of pizza extras, it's probably toppings. Not 3.5% to-go box fees or 10% Initiative 82 fees — just some of the new service charges at D.C. pizzerias that have some diners fuming.

Why it matters: Pizzerias face the same inflated costs and labor increases as other restaurants — but that, coupled with the rise in service fees, is challenging many customers' perceptions of a formerly inexpensive meal.

Catch up quick: Service charges — which are different from tips in that they don't have to go to a server — increased in the pandemic as restaurants leaned on takeout and faced a wave of challenges, many of which persist.

Another seismic shift came in July when I-82 went into effect, raising the D.C. minimum wage for tipped workers.

What's happening: Tips on pizza pies are out. Automatic fees for takeout are in. And there's not much standardization to the tabs.

Pizzeria Paradiso eliminated gratuities at all four locations after 31 years and now charges 20% for dine-in and 12% to-go.

At Sicilian pizza garden Sonny's in Park View, there's a 20% service charge for both dine-in and takeout.

Diners frustrated by the unpredictability and the dollar signs are sharing service fee-filled receipts on social media and neighborhood blogs like PoPville.

Take this bill from local chainlet Pete's Apizza, where the sharer contested an "order processing fee" ($0.99), a "to-go package fee" (3.5%) and a "to-go hospitality fee" (10%) on an order of XL pizzas. Heads (and PoPville's comments) exploded.

What they're saying: Sonny's owner Max Zuckerman says he was torn about the pandemic-era fees, but ultimately kept them to pay higher wages for front and back-of-house staff (and he'll refund the charge if someone complains).

"I get the frustration, but for better or worse, that's the system we're in," says Zuckerman. "We can raise our prices. Or do a service fee. But there's a finite amount of money being distributed."

Threat level: At casual restaurants where these service fees might add only a few bucks to the bill, backlash – Shut it down! Never going! — can seem like overreacting.

Zoom in: 2Amys pizzeria and wine bar chose to raise menu prices, baking service into the Neapolitan pies that average around $21 each.

"Personally, I hate dealing with tips," says co-owner Peter Pastan, who eliminated them in 2020 after nearly two decades. "It's been a traditional way for restaurants to scam their customers, their employees, and not have any responsibility."

Pastan says he never considered service fees. "It's like buying an airplane ticket and then you have to pay more to check a bag and select a seat. People hate that. And it's the same in restaurants."

The intrigue: Popular pizzeria Boogy & Peel, which opened in Dupont Circle last year with an 18% dine-in and 12% to-go fee, is getting ahead of the conversation with its own service fee Q&A on social media. Owner Rachael Jennings says she's frequently asked why she doesn't raise menu prices.

"I would love to, but there's a sticker shock up front. Especially with pizza, which people think of as fast and cheap," says Jennings. The pies — heaped with ingredients like a Big Mac-inspired pizza — average around $18, max $25. "We're conditioned for that little extra on the end, not going in and looking at a menu with higher prices."

Jennings, a former Rose's Luxury sous-chef, says she implemented service charges for higher wages because she was worried customers wouldn't tip at her counter-order spot, despite staff running homemade stracciatella cheese platters and negronis to tables.

The bottom line: "Food is expensive, labor is high, the margins are so thin," says Jennings. "I hope more people come to understand that. It isn't a greed thing. It's a we-need-to-survive kind of thing."