Hot new summer happy hours around D.C.
New summer happy hours are rolling out at bars and restaurants around D.C.
Why it matters: It’s peak summertime to sneak out a lil’ early for drinks and snacks (you deserve it!).
What's happening: Oyster specials, butter boards, flowing wine…
🇨🇭Swiss HH: Stable on H Street serves Alpine-cool treats including $11 "Schnapsicle spritzes" with boozy popsicles, $9 butter boards, and $12 ice cream coups (Mon-Fri, 5pm-7pm).
🍔 Diner discounts: Unconventional Diner's downtown happy hour includes $8 summer drinks such as mules and wine coolers, and $9 snacks like chopped cheeseburger fries (Mon-Fri, 3pm-6pm). Plus there's a daily brunch until 4pm if you're on staycation.
🍷 Wine down: "Winesdays" at Bar Ivy in Clarendon means half-priced bottles, $30 shareable liters, and $35 sangría pitchers — plus vino-friendly eats like $12 cheeseboards, all in the big patio garden. There's also live music and a daytime garden happy hour on select dates.
🦪 Oysterfest: Summer Fridays are for half-priced oysters at Dauphine's downtown, which serves fresh-shucked locals ($1.63-$1.75) from 11:30am to 3pm. Regular happy hour kicks in at the bar from 3pm to 6pm.
🌮 Taco time: Buena Vida in Arlington rolls out a ton of specials including all-day happy hour and nacho deals on Mondays, Taco "Twosdays" ($7 for a pair, or unlimited for $25.99), and half-price margarita and sangria pitchers on Thirsty Thursdays.
🍣 Vegan vibes: Svelte new West End vegan spot Planta Queen's daily specials are worth a visit, including bottomless veggie rolls on Maki Mondays (after 5pm), half-price wine bottles all day Wednesday, and $20 Friday dumpling platters for dinner.
