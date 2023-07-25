Share on email (opens in new window)

Eat and drink through summer happy hour. Photo courtesy of Unconventional Diner

New summer happy hours are rolling out at bars and restaurants around D.C.

Why it matters: It’s peak summertime to sneak out a lil’ early for drinks and snacks (you deserve it!).

What's happening: Oyster specials, butter boards, flowing wine…

🇨🇭Swiss HH: Stable on H Street serves Alpine-cool treats including $11 "Schnapsicle spritzes" with boozy popsicles, $9 butter boards, and $12 ice cream coups (Mon-Fri, 5pm-7pm).

🍔 Diner discounts: Unconventional Diner's downtown happy hour includes $8 summer drinks such as mules and wine coolers, and $9 snacks like chopped cheeseburger fries (Mon-Fri, 3pm-6pm). Plus there's a daily brunch until 4pm if you're on staycation.

🍷 Wine down: "Winesdays" at Bar Ivy in Clarendon means half-priced bottles, $30 shareable liters, and $35 sangría pitchers — plus vino-friendly eats like $12 cheeseboards, all in the big patio garden. There's also live music and a daytime garden happy hour on select dates.

Schnappsicle spritz, oh yeah. Photo courtesy of Albert Ting

🦪 Oysterfest: Summer Fridays are for half-priced oysters at Dauphine's downtown, which serves fresh-shucked locals ($1.63-$1.75) from 11:30am to 3pm. Regular happy hour kicks in at the bar from 3pm to 6pm.

🌮 Taco time: Buena Vida in Arlington rolls out a ton of specials including all-day happy hour and nacho deals on Mondays, Taco "Twosdays" ($7 for a pair, or unlimited for $25.99), and half-price margarita and sangria pitchers on Thirsty Thursdays.

🍣 Vegan vibes: Svelte new West End vegan spot Planta Queen's daily specials are worth a visit, including bottomless veggie rolls on Maki Mondays (after 5pm), half-price wine bottles all day Wednesday, and $20 Friday dumpling platters for dinner.