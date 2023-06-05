New summer happy hours in D.C.

It’s not officially summer yet, but like the days, new happy hours are getting longer and better.

Why it matters: Happy hour is often about a convenient location, but these deals are so good we’d travel.

😎 All-day HH: Bar Ivy in Arlington kicks deals off at noon (Thurs-Sun until 5:30pm) with day drinks including $11 espresso martinis and $8 sangría — available everywhere, indoors and out.

🍹 All-night HH: J.Hollinger’s chophouse in Silver Spring just rolled out a lengthy happy hour (4pm-9pm, Tues-Thurs, and Sun) with $1 Chesapeake oysters, $9 classics like martinis and wines, and $10 crushes.

🍔 Late-night HH: Chef Nick Stefanelli’s ritzy Le Clou recently opened near Union Market. While a Champagne vending machine in the hotel is tempting, diners can snag cheap $10 glasses of bubbly with $10 double-stack burgers starting at 10pm (reservations required).

🍸 Half-off cocktails: Like sister bar Jack Rose, The Imperial mixes some of the best cocktails in Adams Morgan — and now they’re all 50% off on Thursdays (5pm-10pm, rooftop bar only). Another great (albeit not new) deal: “tower hour” Wednesdays when shellfish plateaus are half off.

🎳 Bottomless bowling: If your free-flow vibe is more games, fewer drinks, the summer deal at Pinstripes Georgetown is a strike: unlimited bowling and bocce through August ($85). That said, the bar pours cheap drinks ($5 wines, beers, and wells) for happy hour (Mon-Fri, 3pm-6:30pm).

🥂 Power hour: The Red Hen is bringing back its Italian aperitivo hour at the Bloomingdale bar (Mon-Thurs, 5:30pm-6:30pm) with treats such as $8 Negronis and spritzes, and $7 truffle-ricotta crostini.

🧃 Picnic hour: Hi-Lawn, the huge rooftop lawn-bar at Union Market, starts happy hour next week (Mon-Thurs, 3pm-5pm) with deals including $8 boozy juice boxes, $4 sliders, and $5 cans.

🦪 Oyster hour: Patrons at French-Canadian disco-bistro Le Mont Royal in Adams Morgan can snag half-off oysters with $10 draft cocktails and other deals (5pm-6:30pm weekdays, 4pm on weekends).