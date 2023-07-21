Recreational marijuana is now legal to purchase in Maryland for anyone over the age of 21 with a valid ID.

Why it matters: Weed is legal to possess in D.C. and Virginia, but the Maryland suburbs are the only places around the Beltway where the law allows you to buy it.

Here are shops in the state selling pot, per the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

Montgomery County

Columbia Care

4609 Willow Lane

Chevy Cha​se

Rise

10401 Old Georgetown Rd., Suite 210

Bethesda

7900 Fenton St. Silver Spring

Health for Life

4909 Fairmont Ave.

Bethesda

gLeaf

​808 Hungerford Dr.

Rockville, MD 20850​

Peake Relief

2001 Chapman Ave.

Rockville

HerbaFi

8413 Ramsey Ave.

Silver Spring

Liberty

12001 Nebel St.

Rockville

Potomac Holistics

14808 Physicians Ln., Suite 212

Rockville

Verilife

5544 Nicholson Ln.

Rockville

Ethos Cannabis

4007 Norbeck Rd., Unit A

Rockville

Harvest: House of Cannabis

12200-B Rockville Pike

Rockville

Elevate Takoma

6309A New Hampshire Ave.

Takoma Park

Zenity Wellness

811 Russell Ave., Suite C

Gaithersburg

Grassroots

106 N. Frederick Ave.

Gaithersburg

Curaleaf

10011 Stedwick Rd.

Gaithersburg

MI Health

8355 Snouffer School Rd.

Gaithersburg

Sweetspot

18070 Georgia Ave.

Olney

Bloom Medicinals

11530 Middlebrook Rd.

Germantown

Zenleaf

13007 Wisteria Dr.

Germantown

Herbiculture

4009 Sandy Springs Rd., Unit 101

Burtonsville

Frederick and Western Maryland

8709 Fingerboard Rd.

Frederick

Gleaf

4606 Wedgewood Blvd.

Frederick

Sweetbuds Dispensary

5312 New Design Rd.

Frederick

Green Goods

1080 West Patrick St.

Frederick

Verilife

11717 Old National Pike

New Market

Rise

1571 Wesel Blvd.

Hagerstown

Prince George's, Howard, Anne Arundel, and Charles counties

Ascend

14703 Baltimore Ave., Suite B

Laurel

Gold Leaf

2029 West St.

Annapolis

Greenlight Therapeutics

782 State Route 3 North, Suite A

Gambrillis

Haven

7501 Clymer Dr.

Brandywine

Zenleaf

16 Magothy Rd.

Pasadena

Waave Cannabis

7327 Hanover Ct., Suite A

Greenbelt

Mary and Main

8801 Hampton Mall Drive N.

Capitol Heights

Revolution Releaf

9994 Washington Blvd. North

Laurel

Green Point Wellness

116 Washington Blvd. South

Laurel

JOVA Wellness Center

5846 Allentown Way

Camp Springs

Medleaf

9520 Marlboro Pike, Unit 103 & 104

Upper Marlboro

Medical Remedy Dispensary

8865 Stanford Blvd., Suite 131

Columbia

Mana Supply Company

3005 Solomons Island Rd.

Edgewater

Green Point Wellness

823-A Elkridge Landing Rd.

Linthicum

Salvera

4201 Northview Dr., Suite 100

Bowie

Zen Leaf

7221 Montevideo Rd., Suite 150

Jessup

Nature's Medicines

1657 Crofton Blvd.

Crofton

Greater Baltimore area

AmediCanna Dispensary

3531 Washington Blvd., Suite 112

Baltimore

ReLeaf Shop

1114 Cathedral St., Suite 5

Baltimore

GreenLabs

1522 Ea​​​stern Ave.

Baltimore

Green Goods

717 North Point Blvd.

Baltimore

Health for Life

6807 Rolling Mill Rd.

Baltimore

4741 Ridge Rd. Nottingham

Liberty

3317 Keswick Rd.

Baltimore

Dr. Dots Dispensary

805 N. Howard St.

Baltimore

Nirvana Center

5225 Baltimore National Pike

Baltimore

Starbuds

5975 Belair Road

Baltimore

Storehouse

5730 Falls Rd.

Baltimore

Pure Life Wellness

35 E. Cross St., Federal Hill

Baltimore

Blair Wellness Center

5806 York Rd.

Baltimore

Culta

215 Key Highway

Baltimore

ZenLeaf

101 E. Chesapeake Ave., Suite 102

Towson

Blue Ridge Wellness

9413 Harford Rd.

Parkville

Kip

9 Cranbrook Rd.

Cockeysville

Chesacanna

10534 York Rd.

Cockeysville

Greenhouse Wellness

4801 Dorsey Hall Dr., Suite 110

Ellicott City

Trilogy

9291 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City

Nature’s Medicines

10169 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City

Summit Wellness

6328 Baltimore National Pike

Catonsville

Remedy Baltimore

7165-C Security Blvd.

Windsor Mill

Curio Wellness

2060-A York Rd.

Timonium

Trulieve

1526 York Rd.

Lutherville

Ritual Dispensary

7609 Energy Parkway, Suite 901

Curtis Bay

Ascend

226 S. Philadelphia Ave.

Aberdeen

Verilife

700 Corporate Center Ct., Suite K

Westminster

The Dispensary

330140 Village Rd.

Westminster

Curaleaf

11722 Reisterstown Rd.

Reisterstown

Mana Middle River

100 Carroll Island Rd.

Middle River

Rise-Joppa

702 Pulaski Hwy.

Joppa

Enlightened Dispensary

3111 Emmorton Rd.

Abingdon

Four Green Fields, LLC

3518 Conowingo Rd.

Street

The Living Room Company, LLC

1636 Reisterstown Rd.

Pikesville

Eastern Shore, Western Shore, Bay area

Ash + Ember

202 Coursevall Dr., Suite 108

Centreville

Peninsula: Alternative Health

400 Snow Hill Rd.

Salisbury

Sunburst Pharm

603 Meteor Dr.

Cambridge

Positive Energy

9939 Jerry Mack Rd., Suite 500

Ocean City

HiTide

12600 Marjan Ln., Unit 100

Ocean City

Story

28105 Three Notch Rd.

Mechanicsville

Chesapeake Apothecary

4781 Crain Hwy., Suite A

White Plains

Dispensary Works

10766 DeMarr Rd., Suite 3A

White Plains

Northeastern Maryland

Nature’s Care & Wellness

4925 Pulaski Hwy., Suite A

Perryville

PharmKent

330 East Pulaski Hwy., Suite B

Elkton

Allegany Med Marijuana Dispensary

100 Beall St.

Cumberland