Where to buy weed in Maryland
Recreational marijuana is now legal to purchase in Maryland for anyone over the age of 21 with a valid ID.
Why it matters: Weed is legal to possess in D.C. and Virginia, but the Maryland suburbs are the only places around the Beltway where the law allows you to buy it.
Here are shops in the state selling pot, per the Maryland Cannabis Administration.
Montgomery County
4609 Willow Lane
Chevy Chase
10401 Old Georgetown Rd., Suite 210
Bethesda
- 7900 Fenton St. Silver Spring
4909 Fairmont Ave.
Bethesda
808 Hungerford Dr.
Rockville, MD 20850
2001 Chapman Ave.
Rockville
8413 Ramsey Ave.
Silver Spring
12001 Nebel St.
Rockville
14808 Physicians Ln., Suite 212
Rockville
5544 Nicholson Ln.
Rockville
4007 Norbeck Rd., Unit A
Rockville
12200-B Rockville Pike
Rockville
6309A New Hampshire Ave.
Takoma Park
Zenity Wellness
811 Russell Ave., Suite C
Gaithersburg
106 N. Frederick Ave.
Gaithersburg
10011 Stedwick Rd.
Gaithersburg
MI Health
8355 Snouffer School Rd.
Gaithersburg
18070 Georgia Ave.
Olney
11530 Middlebrook Rd.
Germantown
13007 Wisteria Dr.
Germantown
4009 Sandy Springs Rd., Unit 101
Burtonsville
Frederick and Western Maryland
Kannavis
8709 Fingerboard Rd.
Frederick
4606 Wedgewood Blvd.
Frederick
5312 New Design Rd.
Frederick
1080 West Patrick St.
Frederick
11717 Old National Pike
New Market
1571 Wesel Blvd.
Hagerstown
Prince George's, Howard, Anne Arundel, and Charles counties
14703 Baltimore Ave., Suite B
Laurel
2029 West St.
Annapolis
782 State Route 3 North, Suite A
Gambrillis
7501 Clymer Dr.
Brandywine
16 Magothy Rd.
Pasadena
7327 Hanover Ct., Suite A
Greenbelt
8801 Hampton Mall Drive N.
Capitol Heights
9994 Washington Blvd. North
Laurel
116 Washington Blvd. South
Laurel
5846 Allentown Way
Camp Springs
9520 Marlboro Pike, Unit 103 & 104
Upper Marlboro
8865 Stanford Blvd., Suite 131
Columbia
3005 Solomons Island Rd.
Edgewater
823-A Elkridge Landing Rd.
Linthicum
4201 Northview Dr., Suite 100
Bowie
7221 Montevideo Rd., Suite 150
Jessup
1657 Crofton Blvd.
Crofton
Greater Baltimore area
3531 Washington Blvd., Suite 112
Baltimore
1114 Cathedral St., Suite 5
Baltimore
1522 Eastern Ave.
Baltimore
717 North Point Blvd.
Baltimore
6807 Rolling Mill Rd.
Baltimore
- 4741 Ridge Rd. Nottingham
3317 Keswick Rd.
Baltimore
805 N. Howard St.
Baltimore
5225 Baltimore National Pike
Baltimore
5975 Belair Road
Baltimore
5730 Falls Rd.
Baltimore
35 E. Cross St., Federal Hill
Baltimore
5806 York Rd.
Baltimore
215 Key Highway
Baltimore
101 E. Chesapeake Ave., Suite 102
Towson
9413 Harford Rd.
Parkville
9 Cranbrook Rd.
Cockeysville
10534 York Rd.
Cockeysville
4801 Dorsey Hall Dr., Suite 110
Ellicott City
9291 Baltimore National Pike
Ellicott City
10169 Baltimore National Pike
Ellicott City
6328 Baltimore National Pike
Catonsville
7165-C Security Blvd.
Windsor Mill
2060-A York Rd.
Timonium
1526 York Rd.
Lutherville
7609 Energy Parkway, Suite 901
Curtis Bay
226 S. Philadelphia Ave.
Aberdeen
700 Corporate Center Ct., Suite K
Westminster
330140 Village Rd.
Westminster
11722 Reisterstown Rd.
Reisterstown
100 Carroll Island Rd.
Middle River
702 Pulaski Hwy.
Joppa
3111 Emmorton Rd.
Abingdon
3518 Conowingo Rd.
Street
1636 Reisterstown Rd.
Pikesville
Eastern Shore, Western Shore, Bay area
202 Coursevall Dr., Suite 108
Centreville
400 Snow Hill Rd.
Salisbury
603 Meteor Dr.
Cambridge
9939 Jerry Mack Rd., Suite 500
Ocean City
12600 Marjan Ln., Unit 100
Ocean City
28105 Three Notch Rd.
Mechanicsville
4781 Crain Hwy., Suite A
White Plains
10766 DeMarr Rd., Suite 3A
White Plains
Northeastern Maryland
4925 Pulaski Hwy., Suite A
Perryville
330 East Pulaski Hwy., Suite B
Elkton
Allegany Med Marijuana Dispensary
100 Beall St.
Cumberland
