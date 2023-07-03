Maryland's recreational weed market opens

Share on email (opens in new window)

Maryland's recreational marijuana market is officially open.

Why it matters: While D.C. and Virginia have legalized personal use of marijuana, this is the first legal recreational market in our region.

What's happening: Lines formed, security guards posted up out front, and stores welcomed customers beginning Saturday.

What to know: Anyone age 21+ can purchase marijuana at a dispensary with a valid ID, whether or not they live in Maryland. Consumers can purchase:

Up to 1.5 ounces of flower, 12 grams of concentrates, and edibles up to 750 mg THC.

Adults can also grow up to two marijuana plants indoors.

The sales tax for recreational marijuana products is 9%.

Of note: Consumers still cannot smoke in public places nor can they sell marijuana without a license.

What they're saying: Though the market is open, don't expect dispensaries to pop up left and right. Industry experts tell Axios that it may be a bit of a slow start as new dispensaries get licensing and prepare their stock.

All dispensaries currently open used to be medical dispensaries that converted to recreational, with many scaling their supply to meet the increased demand, some owners tell Axios.

Yes, but: In many states where marijuana has been legalized, there's sometimes a lapse in inventory, warns Wendy Bronfein, co-founder of Maryland cannabis company Curio Wellness.

"[Operators are] prepared for the swell. They're not prepared for what follows. And so the shelves sort of sell out and then there's a lull and restock."

Where to go: Maryland has an interactive map of approved dispensaries.

