Maryland's recreational weed market opens
Maryland's recreational marijuana market is officially open.
Why it matters: While D.C. and Virginia have legalized personal use of marijuana, this is the first legal recreational market in our region.
What's happening: Lines formed, security guards posted up out front, and stores welcomed customers beginning Saturday.
What to know: Anyone age 21+ can purchase marijuana at a dispensary with a valid ID, whether or not they live in Maryland. Consumers can purchase:
- Up to 1.5 ounces of flower, 12 grams of concentrates, and edibles up to 750 mg THC.
- Adults can also grow up to two marijuana plants indoors.
The sales tax for recreational marijuana products is 9%.
Of note: Consumers still cannot smoke in public places nor can they sell marijuana without a license.
What they're saying: Though the market is open, don't expect dispensaries to pop up left and right. Industry experts tell Axios that it may be a bit of a slow start as new dispensaries get licensing and prepare their stock.
- All dispensaries currently open used to be medical dispensaries that converted to recreational, with many scaling their supply to meet the increased demand, some owners tell Axios.
Yes, but: In many states where marijuana has been legalized, there's sometimes a lapse in inventory, warns Wendy Bronfein, co-founder of Maryland cannabis company Curio Wellness.
- "[Operators are] prepared for the swell. They're not prepared for what follows. And so the shelves sort of sell out and then there's a lull and restock."
Where to go: Maryland has an interactive map of approved dispensaries.
Go deeper: Why you shouldn't throw away your Maryland medical marijuana card
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..