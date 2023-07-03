What to know about bringing weed to DMV airports

The legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Maryland begs the question: Can I bring weed to the airport?

State of play: Our major airports — DCA, Dulles, and BWI — are in states where personal possession of marijuana is legal.

How it works: The TSA does not search for marijuana or other drugs, a spokesperson tells Axios.

However, if marijuana is discovered during a security screening, the TSA will refer the matter to local law enforcement to decide how to handle it.

This means high flyers would be referred to law enforcement in Anne Arundel County for BWI, Loudoun for Dulles, and Arlington for DCA.

Between the lines: There is a better chance of being detected at an airport than anywhere else as flyers consent to a search when they go through security, says Lonny Bramzon, a criminal defense lawyer who owns the 1-71 shop Street Lawyers on H Street NE.

That said, if you're going through security with the legal amount of marijuana allowed for personal use in that state, local law enforcement is not likely to take action, Bramzon adds.

"Personal use stuff, no one is going to bother you," Bramzon says, whereas flying with large amounts of marijuana may show intent to sell.

The bottom line: Review local personal use amounts before flying with marijuana in Maryland or Virginia and be aware that your stash may be found.