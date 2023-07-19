Where to watch Women's World Cup games in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Soccer fans during the men's World Cup last year at Hook Hall. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday and bars across town are ready to watch — some at all hours.

Why it matters: Team USA is packed with Washington Spirit players, including forward Trinity Rodman and midfielder Ashley Sanchez.

Yes, but: Since the tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand, some matches are broadcast live overnight for viewers here.

Be smart: The first game takes place on Thursday at 3am ET with New Zealand facing off against Norway.

The USA will play its first game on Friday against Vietnam, starting at 9pm ET, and then won't play again until next Wednesday against the Netherlands, also at 9pm ET.

Here are a few places for getting into the games:

Boundary Stone

The Bloomingdale pub is staying open late — including for matches at 3am D.C. time. A small breakfast menu and happy hour beers will be available.

As You Are

The queer café/bar on Capitol Hill is showing most matches throughout the next two weeks, including those overnight.

Midlands

The beer garden in Park View will show the nighttime games (those starting 8pm-10:30pm) both indoors and outdoors with drink specials available. The bar also plans on showing the 6am quarterfinals and final match next month.

Atlas (Navy Yard)

The brewery will only show games during normal operating hours (to 11pm on weekdays and 1am on weekends) but will have happy hour every weekday from noon until 6pm (unless there’s a Nationals game).

It will open at 6:30am on August 12 to show the quarterfinal match and again for the semifinal on August 16 if the U.S. is playing.

WunderGarten

The beer garden in NoMa is showing most games during regular operating hours (4pm-11pm or 1am on weekends) with seating first-come, first-serve.