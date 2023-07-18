A new vintage store in Eastern Market sells fun gifts like disco balls and invites patrons to spruce up their outfits themselves at its "makery."

Why it matters: Relume, which opened this month, is meeting the cultural moment by advertising its products as "Barbiecore," a dreamy, pink aesthetic inspired by the upcoming movie.

Chelsea's thought bubble: If you get your fashion inspiration from TikTok, this is the place for you — and the prices are reasonable to boot.

For $50, I got four pairs of handmade earrings, including ones that look like disco balls and pink lollipops.

There are also local makers represented, including floral art studio Wildry.

🪡 What we're watching: Upcoming DIY events in the space — which has a wall of knitting materials, paints, glitter, and sewing machines — include:

This story is part of our "I Spy" series, where we spot new or notable happenings around town.