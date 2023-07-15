How the “Barbie” movie’s hot pink home trends are hitting D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Expect to see more pops of pink around D.C. as Barbie drives the summer of nostalgia.

Why it matters: Post-pandemic, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Axios.

And incorporating Barbie's bold, signature shade at home — from countertops to wine glasses — is one way people are leaning into optimism.

Driving the news: D.C. was among the top number of regions searching for "Barbie pink" over the past year, according to Google Trends data from early July.

The big picture: U.S. search interest in “Barbie pink” in the home and garden category more than quadrupled in June 2023 and is currently at a 10-year high, Google Trends tells Axios.

"Pink" and "Barbie pink" were among the top 10 trending paint colors in June.

Data: Pinterest; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Reliving highlights from the past helps us find comfort and uncomplicated joy in the present, Pressman says.

Yes, but: Don't expect to walk into a bunch of Barbie Dreamhouses around town.

Zoom in: While the D.C. crowd isn't requesting full Barbie Dreamhouse makeovers, more playful designs are trending here, says interior designer DuVäl Reynolds.

If you want to jump on the Barbiecore bandwagon, Reynolds recommends experimenting with pink accessories like accent pillows, art or floral arrangements.

For the ultimate Barbie look, look for pink gingham patterns and "teal sky blue" accents.

A high-impact, low-commitment option: Paint your walls pink. You can pack a punch in your powder room, or go big with an entire room.

We asked AI to show us what a Barbie Dreamhouse might look like in D.C. and Chevy Chase, MD. It didn't disappoint.

D.C.'s version has charming arches and lots of windows. It's also four stories high — definitely a dreamhouse!

In Chevy Chase, you get more land (naturally) and one fancy fountain.

D.C. Barbie Dreamhouse. Image: Created with the generative AI tool Dream by Wombo