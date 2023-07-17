MLS All-Star game vs. Arsenal comes to D.C.

The stars are aligning for Major League Soccer's yearly showcase, which takes place in the District on Wednesday at 8pm.

What's happening: The 2023 MLS All-Star game is assembling the league's best players, coached by D.C. United's Wayne Rooney, in an exhibition match against English giant Arsenal FC.

Whether you're a casual or a recently turned soccer fanatic who wanted an excuse to frequent D.C. bars at 3am, here's everything to know to keep up.

The big picture: It'll be the first MLS All-Star game at Audi Field, home of D.C. United, since the stadium opened in 2018. The city previously hosted the game in 2002 and 2004 at RFK Stadium.

Events DC says the game is expected to have an $11 million impact on the local economy while bringing some 20,000 fans to Audi Field.

Who's playing: The MLS team will boast some U.S. Men's National Team players, including forwards Jordan Morris and Jesús Ferreira, and defender Walker Zimmerman. Here’s the full roster.

They'll play an Arsenal team that's coming off their best season in years with global stars like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. (USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner plays for Arsenal, but likely won't participate since he's just getting back from national team duty.)

And before you ask ... No, Lionel Messi won't be playing. But he's widely expected to make his MLS debut with Inter Miami later this week.

The backdrop: This year's game will be the first since 2019 to see the All-Stars take on one of Europe's elite teams.

The game has had several other formats over the years: East vs. West, MLS U.S. vs. MLS World, and MLS All-Stars vs. USMNT.

As part of the festivities surrounding the game, a slew of events have been taking place since Sunday, including an eMLS competition featuring stars like Chad Ochocinco and Wale and a performance by singer Kehlani at The Anthem on Monday (Sold out).

See the full list of events here.

Want to attend? Resale tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, starting at about $200.

Be smart: Here are the best ways to get to the game on the Metro. And these are the rules about what you can bring to Audi Field.

Worth noting: Metro is commemorating the game with limited-edition SmartTrip cards. Get them at specially marked vending machines at the Navy Yard, Waterfront, and L’Enfant Plaza stations while supplies last.