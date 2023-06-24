Navigating D.C.'s market, especially as a first-timer, isn't easy.

Why it matters: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has reached record lows — dropping from 34% to 26% from 2021 to 2022 — as inventory and affordability issues persist, per a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

State of play: Home prices are cooling in D.C., but mortgage rates have forced would-be buyers to the sidelines.

If you buy a $500,000 house with 3% down, your monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate loan with 3% interest would be $2,986, per Freddie Mac.

With 7% interest, it's $4,168.

What they're saying: "There are no deals in Washington, truly; it's a matter of pricing and condition," D.C. real estate agent Daniel Heider tells Axios.

He recommends buyers cast a wide net to find the right house at the right price for them.

Between the lines: These mortgage rates won't be around forever. The right time to buy is when your financial ducks are in a row and you can afford the monthly payment, says Christopher Suranna, president-elect of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors.

Suranna recently hosted an open house for a two-bedroom condo. He says those prospective buyers had been house-hunting for three to six months on average; one person had been looking for an entire year.

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Zoom out: First-timers are waiting longer to buy across the country. The median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, per NAR's report.

Saving enough for a down payment is the largest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a NAR director.

Many would-be buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

Still, Suranna says first-time buyers in D.C. are "cautiously optimistic."

If you decide you're ready to buy, you can work with a mortgage lender to determine how much you can afford and get pre-approved.

First-time buyers should expect to put 3-5% down, plus an additional 3-4% in closing costs, $300-$500 for an appraisal and $700-$800 for a full inspection, Suranna says.

You also need a cushion in your account for repairs, furniture or anything else that might come up once you move in. Suranna recommends 2% of the home price for that.

So, if you're buying a $400,000 house, you need around $41,000.

It'll take Washington buyers nine years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data show.

That accounts for saving 5% of the median household income every month.

By the numbers: The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states like Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

In Virginia, it takes 8.4 years. In Maryland, it takes 7.4.

The bottom line: The right time to buy is when it's right for you.