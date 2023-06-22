Where to find Chicago-style Italian beef in D.C.
The second season of Hulu's "The Bear" comes out Thursday night — which means we're craving a Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich.
Why it matters: Jus-simmered beef and melty cheese topped with tangy giardiniera is as exciting as the return of hot line cook summer.
Where to go: The sandwiches aren't super common in D.C. but we have options.
🍕 Ivy and Coney: The dive-y Shaw bar does the beef two ways: a classic sandwich (dry, wet, or dipped in jus), or an "Italian beefza" that's basically a Detroit pie with Italian beef toppings.
🥩 Stachowski's: Georgetown's butcher makes mammoth sandwiches like this one with hot roast beef, provolone, hot and sweet peppers, and jus for dunking.
🙂 Bub and Pop's: Yes, chef! Jon Taub is bringing back "The Real Obama" at his shop near Dupont Circle starting Friday: a juicy mess of braised beef brisket, homemade giardiniera, and sharp provolone au jus.
🇮🇹 Gemelli's: The Italian market in Gaithersburg is worth the trip for toasty subs like the Manzo with hot beef, melted provolone, giardiniera, and demi-glace.
