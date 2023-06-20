No, not that kind of Teddy. Photo: John Kelly/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A black bear sighting this weekend on Theodore Roosevelt Island led to yet another scramble by authorities in recent weeks to capture it.

What's happening: The U.S. Park Police received a report last Sunday about a "young black bear" on the island, prompting a shutdown of the park on Sunday and Monday as officials deployed a baited bear trap to capture it.

Yes, but: The bear was not caught or seen again as of Tuesday morning, which officials say means the bear has left the island. Roosevelt Island has since reopened.

Between the lines: June is a big month for bear activity as juveniles explore. While bears do live in nearby national parks, like Catoctin Mountain Park and even northern parts of the C&O Canal, they're not common within the Beltway, the National Park Service told Axios via email.

Zoom in: This is the second bear to be spotted within D.C. in recent weeks.