D.C.'s Roosevelt Island reopens after bear spotted in the area
A black bear sighting this weekend on Theodore Roosevelt Island led to yet another scramble by authorities in recent weeks to capture it.
What's happening: The U.S. Park Police received a report last Sunday about a "young black bear" on the island, prompting a shutdown of the park on Sunday and Monday as officials deployed a baited bear trap to capture it.
Yes, but: The bear was not caught or seen again as of Tuesday morning, which officials say means the bear has left the island. Roosevelt Island has since reopened.
Between the lines: June is a big month for bear activity as juveniles explore. While bears do live in nearby national parks, like Catoctin Mountain Park and even northern parts of the C&O Canal, they're not common within the Beltway, the National Park Service told Axios via email.
Zoom in: This is the second bear to be spotted within D.C. in recent weeks.
- Another young black bear — affectionately referred to as Franklin — was captured in Brookland earlier this month after scaling a tree, and safely released to a "better habitat."
- Other bears have been spotted recently in Kensington, Hyattsville, Rockville, and Arlington, per Washingtonian.
