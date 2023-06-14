Sumo + Sushi showcase heads to D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sumo + Sushi, a traveling showcase of Japanese wrestling and food, comes to D.C. this weekend.

Why it matters: The event is a rare chance to see and hear from six sumotori who are flying in from Japan.

It's hosted by Konishiki Yasokichi, a Hawaiian musician and professional sumo wrestler who's the first competitor not born in Japan to reach ōzeki, the sport's second-highest rank.

What's happening: Two nightly sessions (5pm and 8:30pm) at W.E.G. Studios in Brentwood run Friday through Sunday with live sumo matches and conversations with the wrestlers.

Multiple ticket tiers are available with different seating options and meal packages from local Japanese restaurants, starting at $95 per person for view-only (snacks and drinks available for purchase) and going up to $400 per person for a blowout VIP Sky Suite with dedicated sushi chefs from Takara 14 and an open bar.

Other tickets come with bento boxes prepared by Zeppelin sushi bar in Shaw and the new Japanese food hall Love, Makoto.

But first: Tonari, the Daikaya Group's Japanese-style Italian restaurant in Chinatown, will host the wrestlers today starting at 5pm for a happy hour, wafu-pizza party, and a chance to take selfies with sumotori.