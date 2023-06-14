56 mins ago - Things to Do
Sumo + Sushi showcase heads to D.C.
Sumo + Sushi, a traveling showcase of Japanese wrestling and food, comes to D.C. this weekend.
Why it matters: The event is a rare chance to see and hear from six sumotori who are flying in from Japan.
- It's hosted by Konishiki Yasokichi, a Hawaiian musician and professional sumo wrestler who's the first competitor not born in Japan to reach ōzeki, the sport's second-highest rank.
What's happening: Two nightly sessions (5pm and 8:30pm) at W.E.G. Studios in Brentwood run Friday through Sunday with live sumo matches and conversations with the wrestlers.
- Multiple ticket tiers are available with different seating options and meal packages from local Japanese restaurants, starting at $95 per person for view-only (snacks and drinks available for purchase) and going up to $400 per person for a blowout VIP Sky Suite with dedicated sushi chefs from Takara 14 and an open bar.
- Other tickets come with bento boxes prepared by Zeppelin sushi bar in Shaw and the new Japanese food hall Love, Makoto.
But first: Tonari, the Daikaya Group's Japanese-style Italian restaurant in Chinatown, will host the wrestlers today starting at 5pm for a happy hour, wafu-pizza party, and a chance to take selfies with sumotori.
- Admission is free and the bar will have sumo-themed specials and giveaways.
- That's also near All Elite Wrestling's show at the Capital One Arena.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..