D.C.'s sports gambling operator led failed attempt to reform contract

A former executive of D.C.'s sports gambling operator tried to blow up the city's $215 million contract and sideline the firm overseeing its troubled app.

Why it matters: The GambetDC app has disappointed sports bettors and raised questions about who's benefiting from the underperforming venture.

The big picture: For over a year, Byron Boothe, Intralot's former U.S. CEO, waged a fruitless crusade to recoup millions of dollars his company had promised the small local firm responsible for GambetDC, according to letters he sent D.C. officials.

Boothe wanted:

Bigger payouts for sports bettors that are more in line with popular private apps — a change that was eventually made.

Less involvement from its local app subcontractor Veterans Services Corp. (VSC) in the deal, and in turn, lower payments to the firm, which is entitled to 51% of gaming revenue. (Intralot also pays VSC's owner a $1.4 million salary.)

More power — to replace other subcontractors in the deal.

Yes, but: Boothe ran into a brick wall of District officials adamant about enforcing the original agreement.

D.C. informed Intralot early this year it had failed to share nearly $5.4 million of revenue with local firms, with VSC owed the lion's share of the money.

"Intralot's failure to achieve the subcontracting requirements shall result in fines and penalties," wrote DC Department of Small & Local Business Development director Kristi Whitfield in a Jan. 10 letter to a lawyer for Intralot.

Less than a month later, Intralot backed down, and a new CEO, Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos, took over.

Nikolakopoulos retracted Boothe's requests.

Emmanuel Bailey, who runs VSC, declined to comment to Axios. Intralot and Boothe didn't return emails.

Context: Headquartered in Athens, Greece, Intralot picked VSC as its D.C.-based partner in 2009 to win the city's lottery contract.

The partnership continued when the D.C. Council approved the no-bid $215 million sports gambling contract for Intralot in 2019.

In fiscal 2022, the GambetDC app posted $2.7 million in revenue. D.C. had originally estimated $20 million in annual revenue.

The bottom line: The five-year deal expires next July, at which point D.C. lawmakers have a big decision: Extend it or do the difficult work of fixing the sports gambling mess.

💬 Town Talker is a weekly column about local politics and power. Send me your burning questions about sports betting, and tips: [email protected]