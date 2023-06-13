Sen. Warnock joins support for more long-haul flights at Reagan National

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) joined the side of Delta Airlines in supporting expanding long-haul flights out of Reagan National Airport.

Driving the news: Warnock and Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) co-introduced a Senate bill on Tuesday, joining a growing group of bipartisan lawmakers who want to ease a federal rule limiting long-distance flights out of National, which is mere miles from downtown D.C.

Why it matters: The chance to open up National has spurred heavy lobbying in Congress — and opponents in the D.C. region are ringing alarm bells that the small, delay-prone airport cannot handle more long-haul flights.

What they're saying: "Our nation’s capital should be easily accessible for all Americans, and it’s a shame that the barriers to access the city are often too much for people in Wyoming and out west to overcome," Lummis said in a statement to Axios.

Catch up fast: Delta, along with several business groups and lawmakers from the West, is supporting a coalition called Capital Access Alliance, which commissioned a study in April that called National’s “perimeter rule” an “antiquated” relic that drives up airfare.

The proposal, which also has bipartisan support in the House, would add 28 roundtrip flights outside the 1,250 perimeter rule. Currently, there are 20 roundtrip flights exempted from the rule.

Delta, which is based in Georgia, has a large presence at National.

The other side: A competing campaign with the support of United Airlines, calling itself the Coalition to Protect America’s Regional Airports, denounces the legislation as “a reckless pursuit of more flights.”

They cite a recent Federal Aviation Administration memo that says adding 25 more daily roundtrip exemptions to the limit would increase delays by nearly 33%.

Many Washington-region leaders oppose the changes, arguing National was never intended to be a long-haul airport and that its growth would come at the cost of Dulles Airport’s viability.

Between the lines: The topic has drawn intense public campaigning.