Wildfire smoke upends Washington life

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Smoke from Canada descended on D.C. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Washingtonians are masking up again — but this time to go outside.

Forest fires as far as western Canada have spawned hazy skies and acrid air here, triggering a still ongoing Code Red alert that on Wednesday canceled outdoor shows, shut down school recess, and derailed what promised to be a beautiful summer's day.

Driving the news: The haze is expected to continue at least through Friday afternoon as smoke moves through the area.

Why it matters: Code Red air quality is unhealthy for everyone! Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, particularly elderly populations and people with heart ailments and asthma.

State of play: Public schools in D.C. and several counties canned outdoor recess.

Concerts like The Wharf’s rock show on the water were canceled. A rooftop punk concert at the MLK Library was moved indoors — “with clean air!”

rock show on the water were canceled. A rooftop punk concert at the MLK Library was moved indoors — “with clean air!” Hazy IPAs were the hot drink at bars, including Port City (which ran dry) and Trusty’s, which dreamed up an “Air Quality Code Red DC Special” with a Beer Hug Hazy IPA and rail Scotch shot. Places including Service Bar closed off outdoor patios.

Free masks were handed out at an outdoor movie screening of “The Devil Wears Prada” in NoMa.

The Nationals still played, with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in town to attend.

What they’re saying: Silver Spring resident Gianna Gronowski says she had clogged sinuses all day.

KN95 masks abounded on her Metro commute, she told Axios, and her officemates were coughing — “actively choking on air and we’re indoors.”

On a grocery run Wednesday morning, D.C. resident Bailey Reavis snapped a photo on 16th Street near Meridian Hill Park, showing a barely visible Washington Monument through the haze.

Photo: Bailey Reavis

A Colorado native, Reavis tells Axios she’s no stranger to wildfire smoke. But without a car in the city, her trip was inconvenient and hazardous.

Left: The usual view from Peter Mastrippolito's Arlington office. Right: The view on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Mastrippolito

The big picture: The EPA says breathing in unhealthy levels of smoke and other air pollution can increase a person's risk of developing lung and heart conditions, reports Axios’ Jacob Knutson.