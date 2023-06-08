Wildfire smoke upends Washington life
Washingtonians are masking up again — but this time to go outside.
- Forest fires as far as western Canada have spawned hazy skies and acrid air here, triggering a still ongoing Code Red alert that on Wednesday canceled outdoor shows, shut down school recess, and derailed what promised to be a beautiful summer's day.
Driving the news: The haze is expected to continue at least through Friday afternoon as smoke moves through the area.
Why it matters: Code Red air quality is unhealthy for everyone! Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, particularly elderly populations and people with heart ailments and asthma.
State of play: Public schools in D.C. and several counties canned outdoor recess.
- Concerts like The Wharf’s rock show on the water were canceled. A rooftop punk concert at the MLK Library was moved indoors — “with clean air!”
- Hazy IPAs were the hot drink at bars, including Port City (which ran dry) and Trusty’s, which dreamed up an “Air Quality Code Red DC Special” with a Beer Hug Hazy IPA and rail Scotch shot. Places including Service Bar closed off outdoor patios.
- Free masks were handed out at an outdoor movie screening of “The Devil Wears Prada” in NoMa.
- The Nationals still played, with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in town to attend.
What they’re saying: Silver Spring resident Gianna Gronowski says she had clogged sinuses all day.
- KN95 masks abounded on her Metro commute, she told Axios, and her officemates were coughing — “actively choking on air and we’re indoors.”
On a grocery run Wednesday morning, D.C. resident Bailey Reavis snapped a photo on 16th Street near Meridian Hill Park, showing a barely visible Washington Monument through the haze.
A Colorado native, Reavis tells Axios she’s no stranger to wildfire smoke. But without a car in the city, her trip was inconvenient and hazardous.
The big picture: The EPA says breathing in unhealthy levels of smoke and other air pollution can increase a person's risk of developing lung and heart conditions, reports Axios’ Jacob Knutson.
- Physical exertion outside that could cause heavy breathing should be avoided.
- Using indoor air purifiers is encouraged, as is shutting all doors and windows in homes and apartments, writes Axios’ Andrew Freedman, noting that climate change is worsening wildfires.
