Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The current Reeves Center building (left) and a rendering of the redevelopment. Images: Courtesy Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

A Dave Chappelle-backed comedy club is going up at 14th and U streets, part of a major redevelopment in the neighborhood.

Why it matters: The project will transform a marquee corner on the U Street corridor that's currently occupied by the hulking Reeves Center municipal building.

What’s happening: The District had been weighing two proposals and just tapped MRP Realty, CSG Urban Partners, and Capri Investment Group for the development.

Besides the comedy club, the group's plan includes 322 mixed-income apartments, a 116-unit “residential hotel,” a Frederick Douglass Plaza, and a Marion Barry Jr. Amphitheater.

the group's plan includes 322 mixed-income apartments, a 116-unit “residential hotel,” a Frederick Douglass Plaza, and a Marion Barry Jr. Amphitheater. Celebrity chef Carla Hall will open a new restaurant with a Southern influence and a “casual” vibe, Hall told NBC4.

will open a new restaurant with a Southern influence and a “casual” vibe, Hall told NBC4. The project also includes space for a new Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and School, a Washington Jazz Arts Institute, a Viva School of Dance, and the Christian Tabernacle Child Development Center.

Frederick Douglass Plaza. Rendering: Courtesy D.C. government

Zoom in: Chappelle famously grew up in Silver Spring and D.C., graduating from Duke Ellington High School. Hall graduated from Howard and has lived in Takoma D.C.

Catch up fast: The city sought developers who would honor 14th Street's history as "Black Broadway," a hub of Black-owned businesses and entertainment.

NAACP is moving its headquarters from Baltimore into the development.

The winning design “marks yet another pivotal step towards preserving the deep, historically Black roots of the U Street corridor,” NAACP head Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

Rendering: Courtesy D.C. government

Flashback: Four-term Mayor Barry spearheaded the building of the Reeves Center in 1986 to revitalize the U Street corridor.

What's next: D.C. has been planning the phase-out of municipal workers from the building to other offices along with sensitive IT equipment.