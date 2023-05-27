What you need to know about solar panels in Washington

Share on email (opens in new window)

Solar panel adoption is increasingly growing in the U.S., as companies and homeowners embrace the cost savings and environmental benefits.

Why it matters: Solar panels reduce greenhouse gas emissions and can improve air quality. They also lower your energy bill by an average of $1,500 a year.

By the numbers: In D.C. proper, the amount of solar has doubled in three years, per DCist.

Between the lines: Tax credits and health are among the top reasons homeowners consider solar, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center report.

Zoom in: Here's what you need to know about installing solar panels in Washington, according to Sukrit Mishra with Solar United Neighbors of D.C.

The nonprofit provides education around solar and organizes co-ops.

How it works: People sign up to join a group, Solar United Neighbors requests quotes, and the group selects the best deal.

1. How do you know if your roof is right for solar panels?

South-facing roofs are the most ideal; east- and west-facing are OK; and north-facing roofs typically won't work for solar, Mishra says.

As long as you don't have excessive shade and have around 200 square feet of roof space, you should be a good candidate for solar.

Of note: If your roof needs repairs or replacing in the next five to 10 years, Mishra recommends updating it before installing solar panels. Taking them off and putting them back on are additional costs.

2. Do you have to own your home to get panels?

Yes, you typically need to own your home to install panels, Mishra says. But in D.C., there are options for renters, too.

Renters or condo owners can look into community solar. These facilities are typically on public property and subscribers get a credit on their bill every month, Mishra says.

3. What’s the general price range?

Solar runs around $3 a watt in Washington, Mishra says. Systems are typically around 4-10 kilowatts in D.C., which would run around $12,000-$30,000.

There's also a federal tax credit that provides up to 30% of the project cost.

4. What happens when the sun's not shining?

Your solar panels won't run in the dark, but typically they produce more energy than you need during the day, especially in the summer.

That excess energy goes back to the grid, and you'll get credits on your energy bill for that contribution.

5. How long do solar panels last?

You can expect your panels to last about 25 years, Mishra says. At that point, efficiency and output might slow — both signs it might be time to replace your panels.

6. How can I find an installer?

See which installers have serviced Solar United Neighbors co-ops in the past.

Do a quick search and get quotes on EnergySage. They help homeowners find quotes from multiple installers.

Read reviews on SolarReviews. It has a list of installers along with customer reviews.

Check out NABCEP's directory.

Talk to friends and neighbors who've gone solar.

