The most popular baby names in D.C.

Washingtonians love the names “Henry” and “Charlotte.” For the second year running, those were the most popular baby names.

Per new 2022 data from the Social Security Administration:

Top five male baby names:

Henry

Theodore

Charles

James

Liam

Top five female baby names:

Charlotte

Ava

Olivia

Nora

Eleanor

Zoom out: The most popular names nationally were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.

