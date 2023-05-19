2 hours ago - News

The most popular baby names in D.C.

Cuneyt Dil
Illustration of a baby wearing a "hello my name is" sticker.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Washingtonians love the names “Henry” and “Charlotte.” For the second year running, those were the most popular baby names.

Per new 2022 data from the Social Security Administration:

Top five male baby names:

  • Henry
  • Theodore
  • Charles
  • James
  • Liam

Top five female baby names:

  • Charlotte
  • Ava
  • Olivia
  • Nora
  • Eleanor

Zoom out: The most popular names nationally were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.

What to watch: The fastest-rising names in 2022.

  • For boys: Dutton, Kayce, Chosen, Khaza, and Eithan.
  • For girls: Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georgina, and Amiri.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more