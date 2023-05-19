2 hours ago - News
The most popular baby names in D.C.
Washingtonians love the names “Henry” and “Charlotte.” For the second year running, those were the most popular baby names.
Per new 2022 data from the Social Security Administration:
Top five male baby names:
- Henry
- Theodore
- Charles
- James
- Liam
Top five female baby names:
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Olivia
- Nora
- Eleanor
Zoom out: The most popular names nationally were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.
What to watch: The fastest-rising names in 2022.
- For boys: Dutton, Kayce, Chosen, Khaza, and Eithan.
- For girls: Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georgina, and Amiri.
