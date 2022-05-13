Here are the Washington area's top 2021 baby names

Data: Social Security Administration. Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The Social Security Administration released the top 2021 baby names in each state.

The big picture: Parents in the Washington region weren’t especially creative this year and mostly stuck to national trends when naming their new additions.

In the District, the top names were Henry and Charlotte. While Charlotte was a popular name throughout the country, Henry didn’t make the top five on a national level or in Maryland or Virginia.

In Maryland, the top names were Liam and Olivia, exactly the same as the most popular names nationwide.

In Virginia, the top names were Liam and Charlotte, which were both top-five names nationwide, and in D.C. and Maryland as noted above.

Zoom out: The SSA also notes the names that are growing most quickly in popularity nationwide. In 2021 they were: Amiri, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy, and Loyal for boys; and Raya, Wrenly, Angelique, Vida, and Emberlynn for girls.