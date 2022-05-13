May 13, 2022 - News
Here are the Washington area's top 2021 baby names
The Social Security Administration released the top 2021 baby names in each state.
The big picture: Parents in the Washington region weren’t especially creative this year and mostly stuck to national trends when naming their new additions.
- In the District, the top names were Henry and Charlotte. While Charlotte was a popular name throughout the country, Henry didn’t make the top five on a national level or in Maryland or Virginia.
- In Maryland, the top names were Liam and Olivia, exactly the same as the most popular names nationwide.
- In Virginia, the top names were Liam and Charlotte, which were both top-five names nationwide, and in D.C. and Maryland as noted above.
Zoom out: The SSA also notes the names that are growing most quickly in popularity nationwide. In 2021 they were: Amiri, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy, and Loyal for boys; and Raya, Wrenly, Angelique, Vida, and Emberlynn for girls.
