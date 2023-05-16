Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Warmer weather calls for spreading a blanket on the grass, lathering up in bug spray and settling in for an outdoor movie. Here are our picks for outdoor movie series around D.C.:

Adams Morgan Movie Nights

Tuesday evenings, May 21-June 25

Free movie nights at Marie Reed Elementary School Soccer Field run through June.

Movies start at sunset around 9pm and include favorites like "I, Tonya" (May 28), "Bend It Like Beckham" (June 4).

Moviegoers can also get discounted dinners from Adams Morgan restaurants to bring to the shows, including 10% off meals from the Line hotel restaurant and $8 Code Red cheese plates.

Cinematery at the Congressional Cemetery

First Fridays, May 31-September 6

The Congressional Cemetery is bringing back its iconic movie nights this year. Films run spooky, including "Beetlejuice" (May 31) and "The Sixth Sense" (July 5).

Reservations are required with a suggested donation of $10.

Moviegoers should bring their own chairs and blankets and are also permitted to bring food and drinks, including alcohol, which will also be on sale.

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf

Every Thursday, May 30-August 29

Grab a seat at The Wharf's Transit Pier for their movie series. No tickets or reservations are required, but seats for each 7:30pm movie are first-come, first-serve.

The lineup is full of crowd-pleasers like "Mean Girls" (June 13) and "The Boys in the Boat" (Aug. 8).

Moviegoers are free to bring their own food, or buy drinks and snacks at the Cantina Bambina concession window.

Movies on the Pitch at Audi Field

Thursdays, May 30-July 18

Catch jumbotron-size blockbusters at the Buzzard Point stadium. The family-friendly movies begin at 7:30pm (gates open at 6:30pm). Concessions are available to purchase but no outside food or alcohol is allowed.