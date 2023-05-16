Moviegoers should bring their own chairs and blankets and are also permitted to bring food and drinks, including alcohol, which will also be on sale.
Sunset Cinema at The Wharf
Every Thursday, May 30-August 29
Grab a seat at The Wharf's Transit Pier for their movie series. No tickets or reservations are required, but seats for each 7:30pm movie are first-come, first-serve.
The lineup is full of crowd-pleasers like "Mean Girls" (June 13) and "The Boys in the Boat" (Aug. 8).
Moviegoers are free to bring their own food, or buy drinks and snacks at the Cantina Bambina concession window.
Movies on the Pitch at Audi Field
Thursdays, May 30-July 18
Catch jumbotron-sizeblockbusters at the Buzzard Point stadium. The family-friendly movies begin at 7:30pm (gates open at 6:30pm). Concessions are available to purchase but no outside food or alcohol is allowed.
Free passes are available to reserve two weeks before each movie.
Instead of sports, you'll be watching films like "The Little Mermaid" (May 30) and "The Marvels" (June 27).