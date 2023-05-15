Commanders sale closer but not a done deal

Josh Harris is leading a group bid on the Commanders. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Commanders sale made headway late last week, as you may have heard — but a few crucial steps still remain.

Why it matters: Dan Snyder and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris announced a $6.05 billion deal last Friday, ending speculation over counter bids.

Driving the news: The group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and former NBA star Magic Johnson.

Yes, but: Before popping the champagne, the deal is still subject to approval from the NFL finance committee and a vote from league owners.

Last week, the finance committee raised some questions at a meeting and indicated they need time to scrutinize the details, the Washington Post reported.

The deal is reportedly complex, with over a dozen limited partners in the mix.

Besides Rales and Johnson, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and beer billionaire Alejandro Santo Domingo are among the partners.

What they're saying: "Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture," Harris said in a statement on behalf of his ownership group.

Co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder said they were "very pleased" to get to the agreement with "an area native and his impressive group of partners."

The big picture: The sale to hometown investors feeds more talk of a franchise return to RFK. That would require Congress to approve changes to the federal site’s lease, an issue that has been stalled under the divisive Snyder reign.

Cuneyt recently broke down the pros and cons for Harris and Co. to consider when eyeing RFK.

What’s next: The league's owners meet at the end of May, but that may be too soon for a vote on the deal.