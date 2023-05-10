2 hours ago - Things to Do
Two events this weekend celebrating Native Hawaiian culture in D.C.
Two big celebrations of Native Hawaiian culture are happening this weekend.
Why it matters: The displays of traditional Hawaiian music, dance, and art are part of ongoing AAPI Heritage Month celebrations around D.C. this month.
On Saturday: Local Native Hawaiian cultural organization Halau Nohona Hawai’i presents its annual hō’ike — a celebration starting at 2pm with hula dancing, music, and vendors serving Hawaiian food.
- Tickets for the event ($10-$20) at Northwood High School in Silver Spring are available here.
On Sunday: The National Museum of the American Indian explores the traditions of voyaging and dance in Native Hawaiian culture with performances and activities from 10am to 5pm.
- The free event includes hula dance performances, Hawaiian knot-tying demonstrations, and lessons on Hawaiian canoe building and exploration.
