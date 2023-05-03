How to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in D.C.

May is AAPI Heritage Month, and there are a ton of events happening around D.C. for all ages — street festivals, art exhibits, concerts, and more.

🎨Already underway: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art centennial celebrations, which include weekday Lunch on the Plaza with special food vendors, an indoor Redeye Market with artisans and more food, a K-pop masterclass, star musical performances, and much more.

🍻May 3: Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate beer collab launch party at AAPI-owned Lost Generation Brewing (327 S St. NE) from 4pm to 10pm, featuring the spicy new Tiger Spirit beer and food from Bun’d Up and Moon Rabbit. Free admission.

The Eckington brewery is kid- and dog-friendly. Tiger Spirit sales benefit Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.

📚Starting May 4: The D.C. Public Library system hosts a series of free events throughout May for all ages, including origami storytime, crafting classes, and live cooking demos. Locations vary; see the full schedule.

🎭May 8: The Mayor’s Office on Asian & Pacific Islander Affairs celebrates at Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St. NW) with cultural performances starting at 6pm. Registration is free.

🌿 May 12: The U.S. Botanic Garden teams up with Korean pop-up Magpie and the Tiger for a virtual cooking demo at 12pm, which explores plant-based recipes for kimchis and pickles. Registration is free.

🌕 May 19-20: Moon Rabbit chef Kevin Tien’s star-studded “Everything, Everyone, All the Food at Once” Fest goes down at The Wharf over two days of food-filled festivals. Night Markets on Saturday is sold out, but space is available for the big-ticket dinner.

Dinner on the Dock (6:30pm - 10pm, $350 per person) takes over the District Pier on Friday with a cocktail party and seated family-style dinner featuring eight high-profile AAPI chefs from across the country (reservations here).

May 8: Tien is also hosting a dinner at Moon Rabbit with ex-Pineapple and Pearls chef Bin Lu that riffs on a classic American steakhouse dinner (6:30pm, tickets start at $175 per person).

🎉 May 20: The Fiesta Asia Street Fair rolls out downtown along Pennsylvania Avenue (between 3rd and 6th streets, NW) from 11am to 7pm with live music and dance performances, a shopping bazaar, craft fair, Pan-Asian street stalls, kids activities, and more. Admission is free.

🥟 May 21: Asian Festival on Main in Old Town Fairfax City runs from 12pm to 6pm. The large street fair is packed with live performances — hip hop artist HeeSun Lee headlines — artisans, and local food vendors (here’s the full lineup).

Admission is free — food and drink sales benefit AA Lead — but festivalgoers must still register for tickets.

