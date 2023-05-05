Share on email (opens in new window)

The chihuahuas are off to the races! Photo courtesy of The Wharf

It’s Cinco de Mayo. It’s the Kentucky Derby. Chihuahuas are racing. Embassies are partying. There’s even a new King of friggin’ England crowned tomorrow. Too much? Here’s how to navigate a busy, festive weekend.

Be smart: Find Cinco de Mayo specials that are actually good deals.

☀️ 5-cent margaritas at Tequila & Taco in Alexandria from 9am to 10am. You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning!

🍹 $5 rooftop margaritas until 9pm + taco deals + DJs at Wilson Hardware in Arlington.

🥑 Free tequila tastings and snacks at Mi Vida on 14th (3pm to 6pm), plus an all-you-can-drink deal at sister Dupont Circle spot Mi Casa ($35 for 90 minutes) with any entrée.

🍺 $5 deals at nine D.C.-area Taco Bamba locations (3pm to 6pm) on cocktails, beer, and snacks.

🌮 $3.25 tacos (plus $10 Mexican pizzas and $4 beers) at Anafre in Columbia Heights, and more specials ($4 drafts, $5 eats) at sister restaurant Mezcalero near Union Market.

💃 Free admission block party at Urbano 116 in the Mosaic District in Old Town Alexandria (4pm to 10pm) with live music, DJs, and food/drink deals.

What we’re watching Saturday AM: King Charles III's coronation at Duke’s Grocery Foggy Bottom (6am to noon). Reservations ($10) recommended; $8 Pimms basically required.

What we’re watching Saturday PM: The 11th-annual Running of the Chihuahuas at the Wharf (2p to 5pm). Little dogs and big race day fun — plus taco stands and beer gardens.

Also racing: Kentucky Derby horses.

🥃Jack Rose bourbon bar in Adams Morgan throws a rooftop party (3pm to 7pm, walk-in only) with juleps, whiskeys, and free snacks (get there early).

🐷 American Ice Co. by U Street hosts a patio pig roast (1pm to 5pm) with $25 all-you-can-eat pork platters and $25 bottomless beer (snag tickets).

🌹Lulu’s Wine Garden near U Street is showing the big race on their patios along with “Run for the Rosés” pink wine deals (3pm to 7pm) and frozen juleps.

All day Saturday: Embassy Day!

No tickets or registration needed! Embassy hop (10am to 4:30pm) for music, food, performances, and crafts (follow this map).

Our picks:

🇳🇴 Language classes at the Norwegian embassy

🇨🇮 Face painting at the Cote D’Ivoire embassy

🇰🇷 K-pop dance-off at the South Korean embassy

🇯🇵 Haiku writing at the Japanese embassy