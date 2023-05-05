How to win the weekend in D.C.
It’s Cinco de Mayo. It’s the Kentucky Derby. Chihuahuas are racing. Embassies are partying. There’s even a new King of friggin’ England crowned tomorrow. Too much? Here’s how to navigate a busy, festive weekend.
Be smart: Find Cinco de Mayo specials that are actually good deals.
☀️ 5-cent margaritas at Tequila & Taco in Alexandria from 9am to 10am. You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning!
🍹 $5 rooftop margaritas until 9pm + taco deals + DJs at Wilson Hardware in Arlington.
🥑 Free tequila tastings and snacks at Mi Vida on 14th (3pm to 6pm), plus an all-you-can-drink deal at sister Dupont Circle spot Mi Casa ($35 for 90 minutes) with any entrée.
🍺 $5 deals at nine D.C.-area Taco Bamba locations (3pm to 6pm) on cocktails, beer, and snacks.
🌮 $3.25 tacos (plus $10 Mexican pizzas and $4 beers) at Anafre in Columbia Heights, and more specials ($4 drafts, $5 eats) at sister restaurant Mezcalero near Union Market.
💃 Free admission block party at Urbano 116 in the Mosaic District in Old Town Alexandria (4pm to 10pm) with live music, DJs, and food/drink deals.
What we’re watching Saturday AM: King Charles III's coronation at Duke’s Grocery Foggy Bottom (6am to noon). Reservations ($10) recommended; $8 Pimms basically required.
What we’re watching Saturday PM: The 11th-annual Running of the Chihuahuas at the Wharf (2p to 5pm). Little dogs and big race day fun — plus taco stands and beer gardens.
Also racing: Kentucky Derby horses.
🥃Jack Rose bourbon bar in Adams Morgan throws a rooftop party (3pm to 7pm, walk-in only) with juleps, whiskeys, and free snacks (get there early).
🐷 American Ice Co. by U Street hosts a patio pig roast (1pm to 5pm) with $25 all-you-can-eat pork platters and $25 bottomless beer (snag tickets).
🌹Lulu’s Wine Garden near U Street is showing the big race on their patios along with “Run for the Rosés” pink wine deals (3pm to 7pm) and frozen juleps.
All day Saturday: Embassy Day!
- No tickets or registration needed! Embassy hop (10am to 4:30pm) for music, food, performances, and crafts (follow this map).
Our picks:
🇳🇴 Language classes at the Norwegian embassy
🇨🇮 Face painting at the Cote D’Ivoire embassy
🇰🇷 K-pop dance-off at the South Korean embassy
🇯🇵 Haiku writing at the Japanese embassy
