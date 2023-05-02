Embassies are opening their doors on Saturday for Embassy Day.

What’s happening: More than 60 embassies will be inviting visitors to sample traditional food and drinks, learn Indigenous dances, and take part in family-friendly activities, including:

Thai kickboxing at the Thailand embassy.

Waffles and painting at the Norwegian embassy.

Henna art at the Moroccan embassy.

The free event takes place from 10am to 4pm and visitors can plan their trip here. Tickets are not required.