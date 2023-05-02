1 hour ago - Things to Do

Plan a world tour for 2023 Embassy Day

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Embassies are opening their doors on Saturday for Embassy Day.

What’s happening: More than 60 embassies will be inviting visitors to sample traditional food and drinks, learn Indigenous dances, and take part in family-friendly activities, including:

  • Thai kickboxing at the Thailand embassy.
  • Waffles and painting at the Norwegian embassy.
  • Henna art at the Moroccan embassy.

The free event takes place from 10am to 4pm and visitors can plan their trip here. Tickets are not required.

