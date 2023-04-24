What's happening during White House Correspondents' Dinner Weekend 2023
The White House Correspondents' Association dinner is on Saturday, bringing a rush of before-and-after parties.
Unless you're on the guest list you won't be able to attend most of these events, but if you want to keep track of Washington's journalism cool kids, here's what's happening around town:
Thursday, April 27
Event: Bytes & Bylines
- Host: Allen Gannett, De’Ara Balenger, Eric Kuhn, Susanna Quinn, Sarah Kate Ellis, and Stellene Volandes
- Location: Irish ambassador's residence: 2244 S Street NW
- Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Friday, April 28
Event: ELLE Magazine's “Women of Impact”
- Host: ELLE Magazine
- Location: Ciel Social Club 601 K Street NW
- Time: 6pm - 8pm
Event: Semafor's 'No Agenda' WHCD Party
- Host: Semafor
- Location: Home of Justin Smith
- Time: 7pm - 9:30pm
Event: Axios “After Hours”
- Host: Jim Vandehei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz, and Michael Rapino
- Location: The National Building Museum, 401 F Street NW
- Time: 8:30pm - 10:30pm
Event: CAA WHCD Kickoff Party
- Host: Creative Arts Agency
- Location: The Henri: 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Time: 6:30 pm - 9:00pm
Event: The Embassy of the State of Qatar and Washingtonian
- Host: Washingtonian and the Embassy of the State of Qatar
- Location: Four Seasons Hotel Courtyard 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Time: 8pm - 11pm
Event: United Talent Agency’s Celebration of America’s Journalists, in partnership with General Motors
- Host: UTA
- Location: Fiola Mare
- Time: 9pm - 12am
Saturday, April 29 (pre-dinner)
Event: Washington Post pre-dinner cocktail reception
- Host: Fred Ryan and Sally Buzbee
- Location: The Washington Hilton
- Time: 6pm - 7:30pm
Event: POLITICO and CBS Pre-Dinner Reception
- Host: POLITICO and CBS
- Location: Washington Hilton Courtyard & Gardens Level, 1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
- Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Event: Byron Allen's The Grio D.C. Gala
- Host: Allen Media Group
- Location: The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture
- Time: 10pm - 2am
Saturday, April 29 (post-dinner)
Event: TIME 100 Years
- Host: Ambassador of Switzerland Jacques Pitteloud and Angelique Gakako Pitteloud
- Location: Residence of the Ambassador of Switzerland, 2920 Cathedral Avenue NW
- Time: 10:30pm
Event: Comcast-NBCU News Group White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Party
- Host: NBCU News Group and Comcast
- Location: Organization of American States, 200 17th Street NW
- Time: 10:30pm
Event: The After Party with Paramount
- Host: CBS News and French Ambassador Laurent Bili
- Location: French Ambassador’s Residence, 2221 Kalorama Road NW
- Time: 11:00pm
Sunday, May 1
Event: POLITICO Brunch
- Host: Elena & Robert Allbritton and POLITICO
- Location: The Allbritton Residence
- Time: 11:00am - 2:00pm
Event: Political Hangover Brunch
- Host: CNN
- Location: The LINE DC 1770 Euclid Street NW
- Time: 10:30am - 1:30pm
Editor’s note: This post may be updated with more events.
