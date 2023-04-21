George Washington Parkway construction forces new traffic pattern

A temporary lane was created out of the median to implement the new traffic pattern. Courtesy National Park Service.

A temporary traffic pattern begins Saturday on George Washington Memorial Parkway between I-495 and Route 123. It will last through late 2025.

All traffic will shift to three lanes on the northbound side of the parkway. The southbound lanes will close for an ongoing, $161 million rehabilitation project that will repave 7.6 miles of roadway and make long-needed upgrades to the scenic route.

What’s happening: Reversible rush hour lanes will take effect.

Weekdays between 5:30am and 9:30am: Two lanes will open for traffic going south toward Washington, D.C. One lane will exist going north.

Two lanes will open for traffic going south toward Washington, D.C. One lane will exist going north. Weekdays between 2:45pm and 7:15pm: Two lanes will open for traffic going north toward Maryland and Virginia. The remaining lane will run south.

Two lanes will open for traffic going north toward Maryland and Virginia. The remaining lane will run south. All other times including weekends: One lane runs south and another runs north.

Temporary lane dividers are being added, and motorists should expect single-lane, northbound closures through 2:45pm today.

What they’re saying: “Drivers should observe traffic signs, respect the 40-mph speed limit and expect delays,” the National Park Service says.

Pro tip: Sign up for NPS traffic alerts.

Catch up quick: The historic gateway into Washington is under construction to fix the roadway, rebuild stone walls, fix erosion and safety barriers, and upgrade scenic overlooks.