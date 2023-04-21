59 mins ago - News

George Washington Parkway construction forces new traffic pattern

Two renderings stacked on top of each other showing rush hour lanes on GW Parkway. One shows two lanes going south in the AM, and the other shows two lanes going north in the PM.

A temporary lane was created out of the median to implement the new traffic pattern. Courtesy National Park Service.

A temporary traffic pattern begins Saturday on George Washington Memorial Parkway between I-495 and Route 123. It will last through late 2025.

What’s happening: Reversible rush hour lanes will take effect.

  • Weekdays between 5:30am and 9:30am: Two lanes will open for traffic going south toward Washington, D.C. One lane will exist going north.
  • Weekdays between 2:45pm and 7:15pm: Two lanes will open for traffic going north toward Maryland and Virginia. The remaining lane will run south.
  • All other times including weekends: One lane runs south and another runs north.

Temporary lane dividers are being added, and motorists should expect single-lane, northbound closures through 2:45pm today.

What they’re saying: “Drivers should observe traffic signs, respect the 40-mph speed limit and expect delays,” the National Park Service says.

Catch up quick: The historic gateway into Washington is under construction to fix the roadway, rebuild stone walls, fix erosion and safety barriers, and upgrade scenic overlooks.

