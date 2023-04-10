2 hours ago - Real Estate

Tour the Amaris, D.C.'s fanciest condo building

Paige Hopkins
The outside of the Amaris building overlooking the Wharf waterfront.

Not a bad view. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The Amaris is D.C.’s swankiest new condo building, housing luxe amenities and powerful people.

Driving the news: Late last week, one of the building’s seven penthouses sold for just under $12.8 million, making it the most expensive condo in D.C.

Details: The Wharf property opened last year and was designed by the late Rafael Viñoly. It has a distinctive curved shape that overlooks the waterfront.

The intrigue: The building is meant to feel like a boutique hotel and boasts a sleek, modern design in the shared spaces and units. Each unit includes:

  • A private outdoor space and floor-to-ceiling windows.
  • Wide-plank French European white oak flooring.
  • Marble kitchen countertops and waterfall edge islands.
  • Thermador and Bosch appliances.
  • Custom Italian bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets.
A soaking tub inside an Amaris condo.
Tub goals! Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The amenities rival those found in other condo buildings and include:

  • A car elevator with valet service. Meaning residents don’t have to wind their way through a parking garage.
  • An indoor saltwater lap pool that’s 25 yards with two lanes.
  • A private screening room.
  • A 6,000-square-foot waterfront terrace with firepits and lounge seating.
The indoor lap pool at the Amaris.
The indoor saltwater lap pool. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The building’s offerings have attracted big-name clientele. Here are some of Amaris’ buyers and the sold price for their units, according to city records.

🔑 Former Montgomery County Executive candidate David Blair and his partner Mikel. $6,552,500.

🔑 McKinsey & Company partner Sarah Tucker-Ray. $4,107,550.

🔑 Former D.C. Retirement Board of Trustees member Jan Adams, who was appointed by the mayor and is also the founder of JMA Solutions, a management consulting firm. $2,515,100.

🔑 Miller & Chevalier lawyer and former federal prosecutor Kirby Behre, who’s worked on high-profile cases. $2,320,000.

🔑 Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board member Mamie Mallory, who’s held multiple positions at the FAA and is a consulting firm founder. $1,737,300.

🔑 U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.). $775,000.

A look inside an elevator at the Amaris.
Even the elevators are fancy. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
The Amaris' sauna.
The sauna. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
The screening room at the Amaris.
The screening room. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
A shared lounge area inside the Amaris.
A shared lounge area inside the Amaris. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
A bedroom inside the Amaris.
Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
The Amaris' car elevator.
The car elevator! There are very few of these in our area. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
The Amaris building lobby.
The Amaris lobby. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
