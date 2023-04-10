Tour the Amaris, D.C.'s fanciest condo building

The Amaris is D.C.’s swankiest new condo building, housing luxe amenities and powerful people.

Driving the news: Late last week, one of the building’s seven penthouses sold for just under $12.8 million, making it the most expensive condo in D.C.

Details: The Wharf property opened last year and was designed by the late Rafael Viñoly. It has a distinctive curved shape that overlooks the waterfront.

The intrigue: The building is meant to feel like a boutique hotel and boasts a sleek, modern design in the shared spaces and units. Each unit includes:

A private outdoor space and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Wide-plank French European white oak flooring.

Marble kitchen countertops and waterfall edge islands.

Thermador and Bosch appliances.

Custom Italian bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets.

Tub goals! Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The amenities rival those found in other condo buildings and include:

A car elevator with valet service. Meaning residents don’t have to wind their way through a parking garage.

An indoor saltwater lap pool that’s 25 yards with two lanes.

A private screening room.

A 6,000-square-foot waterfront terrace with firepits and lounge seating.

The indoor saltwater lap pool. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The building’s offerings have attracted big-name clientele. Here are some of Amaris’ buyers and the sold price for their units, according to city records.

🔑 Former Montgomery County Executive candidate David Blair and his partner Mikel. $6,552,500.

🔑 McKinsey & Company partner Sarah Tucker-Ray. $4,107,550.

🔑 Former D.C. Retirement Board of Trustees member Jan Adams, who was appointed by the mayor and is also the founder of JMA Solutions, a management consulting firm. $2,515,100.

🔑 Miller & Chevalier lawyer and former federal prosecutor Kirby Behre, who’s worked on high-profile cases. $2,320,000.

🔑 Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board member Mamie Mallory, who’s held multiple positions at the FAA and is a consulting firm founder. $1,737,300.

🔑 U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.). $775,000.

Even the elevators are fancy. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The sauna. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The screening room. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

A shared lounge area inside the Amaris. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The car elevator! There are very few of these in our area. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios