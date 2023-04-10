Tour the Amaris, D.C.'s fanciest condo building
The Amaris is D.C.’s swankiest new condo building, housing luxe amenities and powerful people.
Driving the news: Late last week, one of the building’s seven penthouses sold for just under $12.8 million, making it the most expensive condo in D.C.
Details: The Wharf property opened last year and was designed by the late Rafael Viñoly. It has a distinctive curved shape that overlooks the waterfront.
The intrigue: The building is meant to feel like a boutique hotel and boasts a sleek, modern design in the shared spaces and units. Each unit includes:
- A private outdoor space and floor-to-ceiling windows.
- Wide-plank French European white oak flooring.
- Marble kitchen countertops and waterfall edge islands.
- Thermador and Bosch appliances.
- Custom Italian bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets.
The amenities rival those found in other condo buildings and include:
- A car elevator with valet service. Meaning residents don’t have to wind their way through a parking garage.
- An indoor saltwater lap pool that’s 25 yards with two lanes.
- A private screening room.
- A 6,000-square-foot waterfront terrace with firepits and lounge seating.
The building’s offerings have attracted big-name clientele. Here are some of Amaris’ buyers and the sold price for their units, according to city records.
🔑 Former Montgomery County Executive candidate David Blair and his partner Mikel. $6,552,500.
🔑 McKinsey & Company partner Sarah Tucker-Ray. $4,107,550.
🔑 Former D.C. Retirement Board of Trustees member Jan Adams, who was appointed by the mayor and is also the founder of JMA Solutions, a management consulting firm. $2,515,100.
🔑 Miller & Chevalier lawyer and former federal prosecutor Kirby Behre, who’s worked on high-profile cases. $2,320,000.
🔑 Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board member Mamie Mallory, who’s held multiple positions at the FAA and is a consulting firm founder. $1,737,300.
🔑 U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.). $775,000.
