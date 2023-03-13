1 hour ago - Real Estate

Where Washington lives: David Blair

Paige Hopkins
The Amaris building at the Wharf.

The Amaris in all its glory. Rendering courtesy of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW)

Former Montgomery County Executive candidate David Blair and his wife Mikel just bought a $6.55 million luxury condo in the Amaris building at The Wharf, according to D.C. tax records.

  • Blair, who according to property tax records also owns a mansion in Potomac, is a Monumental Sports partner and health care executive.

Details: The Blairs' newly built, one-story condo is 3,430 square feet, with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to Zillow.

