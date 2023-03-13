1 hour ago - Real Estate
Where Washington lives: David Blair
Former Montgomery County Executive candidate David Blair and his wife Mikel just bought a $6.55 million luxury condo in the Amaris building at The Wharf, according to D.C. tax records.
- Blair, who according to property tax records also owns a mansion in Potomac, is a Monumental Sports partner and health care executive.
Details: The Blairs' newly built, one-story condo is 3,430 square feet, with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to Zillow.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..