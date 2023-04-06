46 mins ago - Politics
Stacey Abrams joins Howard faculty
Stacey Abrams is joining the faculty at Howard University, adding to the school's hot streak of high-profile hires.
Driving the news: The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate will be the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.
- In 2021, the historically Black college added Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates to its faculty, bolstering its position as the nation's center for Black academic thought.
The big picture: Howard has seen a turnaround from reports of financial troubles during the 2010s to recent advancements in research.
- The Defense Department and Air Force awarded the school a $90 million contract to serve as a research center, the school announced in January.
