46 mins ago - Politics

Stacey Abrams joins Howard faculty

Cuneyt Dil
Stacey Abrams at a podium

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Reading Partners

Stacey Abrams is joining the faculty at Howard University, adding to the school's hot streak of high-profile hires.

Driving the news: The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate will be the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.

  • In 2021, the historically Black college added Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates to its faculty, bolstering its position as the nation's center for Black academic thought.

The big picture: Howard has seen a turnaround from reports of financial troubles during the 2010s to recent advancements in research.

  • The Defense Department and Air Force awarded the school a $90 million contract to serve as a research center, the school announced in January.
