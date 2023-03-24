Afrofuturism exhibit opens at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Photo: Courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture

The National Museum of African American History and Culture’s much-anticipated exhibit on Afrofuturism opens Friday.

Why it matters: Afrofuturism, a term coined in the 1990s, is having a moment, with spotlights in recent movies, literature and in the food scene, too.

Context: Afrofuturism is a genre that centers Black people in space or in a fantasy setting, or in relation to technology that allows one to escape slavery and discrimination.

Sheree Renée Thomas, a Black science fiction writer and editor, tells Axios the genre imagines a futuristic world in which Black cultures thrive among evolving technology, social practices and values: It's "a very revolutionary thought, in a lot of ways, particularly in American culture."

What’s happening: The 4,000-square-foot exhibit showcases more than 100 objects from music, television, comics and more.

The "History of Black Futures" area describes how enslaved people imagined their futures.

area looks at Afrofuturism in the modern era. And "Infinite Possibilities" connects Afrofuturism to space, technology, digital activism and popular media.

🎸 Highlights include:

Chadwick Boseman’s "Black Panther" costume;

Octavia Butler’s typewriter;

George Clinton’s wig from Parliament-Funkadelic;

And Vernon Reid’s guitar.

What they’re saying: "Afrofuturism has also long been a mix of celebration and resistance, musicality and theatricality, achievement and survival," says the museum’s director, Kevin Young.

The big picture: The genre can be traced back to W.E.B. DuBois' writings in the 1800s but wasn't coined until the 1990s.

American pop culture has embraced it in recent years. See: the "Black Panther" movies and Colson Whitehead's Afrofuturist novel, "The Underground Railroad," a story about a literal underground train system during slavery that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art premiered an Afrofuturism exhibit in 2021, while Bronze, a hot D.C. restaurant that opened this year, has an Afrofuturist theme.

How-to: The exhibition will be open for a year. Timed passes are required to visit the museum.

Photo: Courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Photo: Courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture

George Clinton's wig. Photo: Courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Trayvon Martin's flight suit that he wore when attending Experience Aviation. Photo: Courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Cape and jumpsuit worn by André De Shields from The Wiz on Broadway. Photo: Courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture