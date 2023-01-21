Torched oysters. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Bronze, a new restaurant on H Street NE, is combining Afrofuturism with food.

Its use of fire — charred, torched and grilled dishes abound — and mix of worldly spices draw from the founder’s fantasy of globetrotter Alonzo Bronze settling on a Caribbean island 700 years ago. (Whoa, right?)

We can see why Bronze has been described as one of the most interesting restaurants to open in a while.

What’s cooking: The menu features small plates and larger entrees divided into garden, land and sea.

We took note of the distinctive takes on seafood dishes, including charred yuzu squid on skewers and a big plate of prawns over red mustard greens. A half dozen oysters come torched — although ours were barely so — with flying fish roe.

If you feel like sticking to the comforts of land, we recommend the braised oxtail with pappardelle pasta and the couscous with grilled aubergine and broccolini.