The COVID booster state of play

It’s been six months since many of us got the bivalent COVID booster, which means you may be wondering: Is it time for a new one?

Catch up quick: Federal officials are considering a plan to do yearly one-dose boosters, similar to annual flu shots in the fall, with higher-risk groups eligible for at least two doses a year, Axios’ Oriana González reports.

That means we might be looking at boosters sometime later this year, with hopes that they will be available in the fall.

Yes, but: There isn't any concrete strategy yet for bivalent booster shots. The FDA has proposed a committee meeting in June to plan out what strains a booster might target, Yahoo News reports.

Be smart: The District is shuttering its COVID Centers soon. While just under half who received their initial vaccine doses have obtained a bivalent booster according to DC Health data from mid-February, those who haven’t can visit a COVID Center before they close on March 31.