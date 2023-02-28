D.C. area homes are taking longer to sell and dropping in price

Data: Redfin. Chart: Axios Visuals

The D.C. metro's real estate market has continued its slowdown, giving buyers more control.

Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.

By the numbers: The D.C. metro's median home sales price was $475,000 in January, up just 0.5% from last year and down 3% from December.

Inventory was up 20% from last year.

Homes sat on the market for 59 days on average in January, up from 21 days last year.

Zoom out: Nationally, median home sales prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.

The national median home sales price in January was $383,000.

Sales fell for the 12th month in a row, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors.

As demand falls, homes sit on the market a little longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.

What’s next: Spring, which is typically marked by high demand, more competition, and higher home prices, is right around the corner.

If spring 2023 follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.

Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a far less frantic housing market than in 2022.

The bottom line: We're starting to see a moderate market correction, but home values aren't falling.