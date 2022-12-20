1 hour ago - News
D.C. will have its coldest Christmas in decades
Instead of a white Christmas, expect the coldest one in decades. An Arctic blast is forecast to bring frigid temps and strong to potentially damaging winds of 40-50 mph on Friday.
- Christmas Day will be sunny and breezy, with a high of 28 and lows in the teens, per the National Weather Service.
Threat level: The bitter cold sweeping across the lower 48 states (and D.C.) will impact holiday travel, Axios’ Andrew Freedman writes.
- The combination of bitterly cold temperatures and a powerful storm system could halt pre-Christmas travel across the Ohio Valley and the rest of the Midwest, the NWS warned.
