D.C. will have its coldest Christmas in decades

A map showing below average temperatures for Christmas

Christmas temps are forecasted to be below average by about 20 degrees in the D.C. area. Image: Weatherbell.com

Instead of a white Christmas, expect the coldest one in decades. An Arctic blast is forecast to bring frigid temps and strong to potentially damaging winds of 40-50 mph on Friday.

Threat level: The bitter cold sweeping across the lower 48 states (and D.C.) will impact holiday travel, Axios’ Andrew Freedman writes.

  • The combination of bitterly cold temperatures and a powerful storm system could halt pre-Christmas travel across the Ohio Valley and the rest of the Midwest, the NWS warned.
