Christmas temps are forecasted to be below average by about 20 degrees in the D.C. area. Image: Weatherbell.com

Instead of a white Christmas, expect the coldest one in decades. An Arctic blast is forecast to bring frigid temps and strong to potentially damaging winds of 40-50 mph on Friday.

Christmas Day will be sunny and breezy, with a high of 28 and lows in the teens, per the National Weather Service.

Threat level: The bitter cold sweeping across the lower 48 states (and D.C.) will impact holiday travel, Axios’ Andrew Freedman writes.