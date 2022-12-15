The U.S.-Africa Leaders summit being held in the center of downtown D.C. is a giant show of diplomacy — and a giant headache for locals who live, dine, and own businesses between Shaw and Mt. Vernon Square.

Why it matters: The gathering hosted by President Biden has closed off more than a dozen blocks and erected eight-foot fences around the convention center.

Street closures began Dec. 9 and are scheduled to end Saturday. Meanwhile, traffic detours have slowed commutes miles beyond the summit.

What’s happening: I headed to the area on Wednesday, navigating the maze of fencing and restrictions, and saw several restaurants, a barber shop, and other businesses that were closed during the middle of the day.

To reach the storefronts connected to the convention building, I had to pass through a security checkpoint, which I didn’t spot until I asked an officer how to get in. There was no signage.

What they’re saying: “Everybody’s whole lives are being turned upside down,” said one pedestrian who was told to take a four-block detour. He asked not to be named for fear he’d be reprimanded at his day job as a convention center security guard.

“It’s f–ed up the whole week.”

Inside Modern Liquors on the corner of M and 9th streets, store manager Vishal Mehre told me customers used to trickle in every 15 minutes or so, but now only come once per hour.

Across the street — which requires taking a several-block detour and passing a security screening — Unconventional Diner had lost much of its lunchtime crowd, said assistant general manager Amber Outlaw.

The restaurant halted all Door Dash and Uber Eats orders due to the road closures, she said.

Ghost Burger was one of the few restaurants open in what seemed like a ghost town. Restaurant partner Ben Tenner said the road closures have slowed deliveries and trash pickup.

“We haven’t seen too much of a sales decline,” Tenner added, thanks in part to hungry Secret Service agents who are primarily staffing the summit security.

One of the few pedestrians braving the confusing security checkpoint for a lunch pickup was John Ribera, a Shaw resident.

“Normally it’s a five-minute walk,” he said. “But I had gone down to L Street, then they told me I had to go up here — so it’s already been 25 minutes of me trying to walk around.”

