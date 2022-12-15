Convention center closures for Africa summit disrupt D.C. businesses
The U.S.-Africa Leaders summit being held in the center of downtown D.C. is a giant show of diplomacy — and a giant headache for locals who live, dine, and own businesses between Shaw and Mt. Vernon Square.
Why it matters: The gathering hosted by President Biden has closed off more than a dozen blocks and erected eight-foot fences around the convention center.
- Street closures began Dec. 9 and are scheduled to end Saturday. Meanwhile, traffic detours have slowed commutes miles beyond the summit.
What’s happening: I headed to the area on Wednesday, navigating the maze of fencing and restrictions, and saw several restaurants, a barber shop, and other businesses that were closed during the middle of the day.
- To reach the storefronts connected to the convention building, I had to pass through a security checkpoint, which I didn’t spot until I asked an officer how to get in. There was no signage.
What they’re saying: “Everybody’s whole lives are being turned upside down,” said one pedestrian who was told to take a four-block detour. He asked not to be named for fear he’d be reprimanded at his day job as a convention center security guard.
- “It’s f–ed up the whole week.”
Inside Modern Liquors on the corner of M and 9th streets, store manager Vishal Mehre told me customers used to trickle in every 15 minutes or so, but now only come once per hour.
Across the street — which requires taking a several-block detour and passing a security screening — Unconventional Diner had lost much of its lunchtime crowd, said assistant general manager Amber Outlaw.
- The restaurant halted all Door Dash and Uber Eats orders due to the road closures, she said.
Ghost Burger was one of the few restaurants open in what seemed like a ghost town. Restaurant partner Ben Tenner said the road closures have slowed deliveries and trash pickup.
- “We haven’t seen too much of a sales decline,” Tenner added, thanks in part to hungry Secret Service agents who are primarily staffing the summit security.
One of the few pedestrians braving the confusing security checkpoint for a lunch pickup was John Ribera, a Shaw resident.
- “Normally it’s a five-minute walk,” he said. “But I had gone down to L Street, then they told me I had to go up here — so it’s already been 25 minutes of me trying to walk around.”
💭 Cuneyt’s thought bubble: Steer clear!
