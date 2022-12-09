US-Africa Leaders Summit will cause road closures around convention center

Expect an eight-foot fence around the area. Map: Metropolitan Police Department

Several blocks around the convention center will be closed to traffic much of next week for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit hosted by President Biden.

Why it matters: The closures will no doubt snarl downtown traffic, cause detours for pedestrians, and disrupt Metro service.

Details: An eight-foot fence will be erected around the convention center, and the National Guard will be deployed.

Parking restrictions began on Dec. 7 and last through midnight Dec. 17.

The Mt. Vernon Square Metro station will be closed from Dec. 12 at 5pm through midnight Dec. 15.

Metro announced that eight Metrobus routes will detour starting Dec. 10: 70, 79, 74, 63, 64, D4, G8, and S2.

Closed from Dec. 11 at 4pm through Dec. 17: Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street NW.

Closed from Dec. 12 through Dec. 17: Six blocks of 7th Street from I to O Street NW. Parallel closures include 9th Street from New York Avenue to O Street and 8th Street from N to O Street.