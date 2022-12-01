43 mins ago - Things to Do
D.C.'s 2022 Spotify Wrapped results have landed
Taylor Swift was D.C.'s most-listened-to artist on Spotify in 2022, according to the streaming service's annual Spotify Wrapped list.
- Bad Bunny, Drake, Kanye West, and The Weeknd rounded out the District's top five artists.
Most streamed song: “As It Was” by Harry Styles
Most streamed genre: Pop
👎🏾 Paige's thought bubble: Somebody's got to say it. This is disappointing. I'm most disturbed by Beyoncé's Renaissance-shaped absence from this list.
- But also, Kanye's inclusion?! And Drake's, even after what he said about Megan Thee Stallion. Let's do better next year, folks.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..