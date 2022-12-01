43 mins ago - Things to Do

D.C.'s 2022 Spotify Wrapped results have landed

Cuneyt Dil
Taylor Swift holds music awards

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift was D.C.'s most-listened-to artist on Spotify in 2022, according to the streaming service's annual Spotify Wrapped list.

  • Bad Bunny, Drake, Kanye West, and The Weeknd rounded out the District's top five artists.

Most streamed song:As It Was” by Harry Styles

Most streamed genre: Pop

👎🏾 Paige's thought bubble: Somebody's got to say it. This is disappointing. I'm most disturbed by Beyoncé's Renaissance-shaped absence from this list.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more