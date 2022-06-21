How to get your toddler vaccinated in the DMV

Children under the age of five can get their COVID-19 shots starting today after both the Pfizer and Moderna doses were recommended by the CDC.

Why it matters: COVID is one of the five leading causes of death in children, CDC advisers said this past weekend.

Of note: Moderna’s vaccine is a two-dose course administered four weeks apart, while Pfizer’s is a three-dose course across nearly three months.

Local health officials encourage families to first reach out to their pediatricians for vaccinations, but public sites, pharmacies, and community health centers will also be offering shots.

Parents, here’s what to know:

D.C.

Both Moderna and Pfizer shots are available starting today at the city’s COVID Centers, and families can choose their preferred shot based on availability.

Each center has 300 doses — 150 Pfizer doses and 150 Moderna doses. Beginning tomorrow, each center will receive 60 Pfizer doses and 140 Moderna doses per day.

Of note: Unlike for teen and adult vaccinations, families must show proof of D.C. residency to get their young children vaccinated at a COVID center. This is likely to change as supply grows.

Maryland

Maryland health officials told the Washington Post that families should first contact their pediatricians.

More information on pediatric doses will be available here.

Prince George’s County officials previously told Axios that pediatricians, pharmacies, and health centers will all provide vaccines for children six months and older.

Montgomery County's website says it's preparing for the arrival of vaccines and urges families to first check with their pediatricians.

More information on vaccines for children, including a list of pharmacies, is available here.

Virginia

Pediatricians, family practices, community health centers, and pharmacies will receive shipments of doses, health officials told the Washington Post.

Pharmacists can vaccinate children ages three and older.

Fairfax County and the city of Alexandria previously told Axios they were working to ensure providers, including pediatricians and pharmacists, are approved by the CDC to vaccine young children.