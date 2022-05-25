D.C. area officials prepare to vaccinate young children

D.C. area officials are preparing to vaccinate children under the age of five who may be next in line to get their COVID-19 shots.

Why it matters: Parents who want their little ones vaxxed, stat, will be queuing up as soon as they get the green light.

What’s happening: A key FDA advisory committee will meet next month to consider whether to recommend authorizing both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under five.

Both companies’ vaccines are smaller doses than the adult dose.

Details: D.C. officials say they’re confident the vaccine will be available through its COVID Centers, pop-up vaccination clinics, and home-visiting programs.

They also say they’ve been training staff on the next round of vaccinations and preparing to provide shots to pharmacies, pediatricians, and health centers.

In Maryland, Prince George’s County officials say pediatricians, pharmacies, and health centers will all provide vaccines for children six months and older. The health department, which has set up clinics for the 5-and-up set, does not provide services for those under five.

Montgomery County did not respond to inquiries by press time.

In Virginia, both Fairfax County and Alexandria City are working to ensure providers, including pediatricians and pharmacists, are approved by the CDC to vaccine young children.

Alexandria says its city health clinics will offer the shots and is planning to bring vaccine outreach to schools and daycare centers.

Arlington County says it's prepared to administer vaccines once authorization is granted.

Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about booster shots for children ages 5-11.

Those children can now receive a Pfizer booster shot if they’re five months from their second shot.

Here’s where to go for vaccines:

D.C.

For children, visit one of the city’s walk-up sites or make an appointment.

D.C. COVID Centers will also provide shots, regardless of whether or not the child is a resident.

Maryland

Boosters for children in Prince George’s County can be found here and in Montgomery County, here.

Virginia

Boosters for children in Fairfax County can be found here.

In Alexandria City, they can be found here.

In Arlington County, walk-ins and appointments are available at both Arlington Mill and Walter Reed Community centers, which are open Tues-Friday and on Saturday for boosters.

Of note: Vaccination among children aged 5-11 has lagged compared to adult vaccination rates.